The most useful AI feature Apple will announce at WWDC is also the least flashy

At this year's WWDC, Apple's announcements will be focused on AI, finally letting the world in on what the company has been silently working on amidst all the releases from Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. During the Cupertino keynote, expect flashy announcements throughout, though one of the most impactful ones will be more modest.

On Monday, at its annual developer conference, Apple will unveil several AI summarization tools that live on different first-party apps to help users process content more efficiently, according to a Bloomberg report.

For example, Apple's Safari browser will include a summarization feature that helps users quickly summarize web pages, articles, and more. This approach to AI differs from other web browsers, such as Brave or Google Chrome, that have implemented AI overviews to generate a conversational answer to the search query at the top of the search results.

The AI summarization feature will also assist with recapping content from users' different communication streams, including text messages, emails, meeting notes, and even missed notifications, says Bloomberg. The notification summary would help users catch up on alerts and messages they missed throughout their day and may be especially useful for those who work off-hours.

Naturally, with the AI upgrades, Apple's voice assistant, Siri, will also be getting a significant facelift. With the revamp, Siri will finally be able to execute specific actions within apps and websites. To keep up with the summarization focus, Siri will reportedly even be able to summarize news articles for you, dictating with voice for a more effortless browsing experience.

Even though AI-generated summaries may not seem groundbreaking, their value lies in their potential to help people save time when performing everyday tasks such as catching up with texts, emails, notifications, and more. That time saved can be used to prioritize other things that matter more and, as a result, increase productivity.

For the latest news from WWDC, including all announcements, analysis, and hands-on time with the latest tech, stay tuned to ZDNET.