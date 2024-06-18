Our favorite foldable phone is on sale for $599 - the lowest price ever

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

When OnePlus first released its flagship foldable phone last fall, ZDNET's Kerry Wan marveled at the device's sleek and satisfying form factor, noting that the Open was a wholly unique phone, different than anything else on the market.



Having tried every mainstream foldable phone that had dropped over the course of the last few years, he noted that the OnePlus Open occupies the perfect middle-ground between Google's small but heavy Pixel Fold and Samsung's tall and thin Galaxy Z Fold.

Now, OnePlus is dropping the price on the Open foldable phone to its lowest price ever, at just $1,399, making it much cheaper than the Galaxy which starts at $1,800, and will run you upwards of $2,000 for the 1TB version.



But that's not even the best part of this deal. OnePlus is so confident that the Open is the best foldable phone on the market right now that they're offering a sweet trade-in deal for new customers. If you currently own a Samsung Z Fold 4 or 5, Galaxy S24 Ultra, or a Pixel Fold device, you can trade it in for an additional $800 off, bringing the Open down to as low as $599.

If you're looking for a new take on the foldable form factor, and not happy with Google or Samsung's devices, there couldn't be a better time to spring for the Open, which ZDNET's Matt Miller says has taken the lead as the superior foldable device that's a smartphone and a mini tablet combined in one.

The Open also has a better battery capacity compared to the competitors, boasting a 4,400mAh capacity that should easily last all day. In addition, its fast charging feature allows the device go from zero to fully charged in just around 45 minutes, which is pretty fast for any smartphone, never mind one with a foldable display.

The OnePlus Open pictured with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

This deal won't be around forever, though. The sale price and trade-in discount will run from June 17th to July 7th, after which the Open will go back to it's regular price of $1,699.

In addition to the sale price, OnePlus also offers some additional perks with the Open, including $100 off the OnePlus Watch 2, if you're looking for a new smart watch, and six months of Google One, which comes with 100GB of storage and up to three months of YouTube premium for free.

When will this deal expire? The sale price and trade-in discount will run from June 17th to July 7th, after which the Open will go back to it's regular price of $1,699.