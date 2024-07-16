The Oura Ring is on sale through Prime Day -- and that never happens

Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Whether you just learned about smart rings from the new Galaxy Ring Samsung unveiled last week, or you've been eyeing a smart ring for a while but haven't picked one up, now might be the time to jump on one of the best smart rings in the business.

That's because the Oura Ring, our favorite smart ring on the market, is $50 less during Amazon Prime Day. This takes the smart ring's starting price (price varies based on finish) from $350 to $297. This is one tech product that rarely goes on sale. As someone who monitors the smart ring industry and keeps track of prices and discounts, I believe the Oura Ring only goes on sale twice a year: during Prime Day and during Cyber Week. So unless you're willing to wait until Thanksgiving to buy the ring, you should probably jump on this deal during Prime Day.

Oura is discounting its Horizon smart ring, a fully circular smart ring which is $50 more expensive than the flat-topped Heritage smart ring. The discount brings the Heritage and the Horizon to the same price during Prime Day.

I own the Horizon Oura Ring myself, and I can't recommend it enough for sleep, activity, and holistic wellness tracking. It offers around five days of battery life, it's compatible with both iOS and Android devices (unlike the new Galaxy Ring), and it's made with a titanium lightweight build. Every morning I get a readiness score and a sleep score based on yesterday's sleep, stress, activity, and more. It monitors my heart rate, my heart rate variability, my blood oxygen, and body temperature, and takes all that data to offer actionable insights into my daily health regimen, like when to take breaks during the day, stretch my legs, or wind down at night.

There are many competitive features included in the Oura Ring, like how many apps you can sync Oura with, including Strava, Natural Cycles, and more. The brand has also unveiled, within the past few months, several new features that give users more insight into their overall health. There's a new heart health feature where you can learn your cardiovascular age, there's a new feature for menstrual cycle and pregnancy insights, and there's even a new AI health advisor feature, where you can get fitness and wellness advise from an AI coach.

Some of my colleagues also love and use the Oura Ring. ZDNET's Allison Murray even complimented Oura's customer service after her ring's battery kept faltering. Oura sent her a brand new smart ring, no questions asked.

This sale won't last long, so if you've been in the market for an Oura Ring, now's the time to jump on it.