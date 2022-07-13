The Roku Stick 4K is $30 for Prime Day 2022

Not to be outdone by all the great deals on Fire TV streaming devices from Amazon, Roku has lowered the price of their Roku Streaming Stick 4K by 40% for Prime Day 2022 to only $29.
This compact little stick plugs in seamlessly to an HDMI port on your TV, letting you convert it to a smart television and giving you instant access to all your favorite streaming apps and over 275 free live TV channels. It's a natural step in ditching the cable bill.
With 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K can give you a clear, vivid image on your television with gorgeous color to enjoy your favorite movies. This remote pairs with your television, so you can finally toss your old remote boat and just stick with this mini remote control to control it all.
Roku has upgraded the connectivity on this Roku Stick 4K to support long-range Wi-Fi connections and make this stick up to 2 times faster than previous versions.
This Roku Stick 4K is a simple little device with the power to vastly improve your home streaming experience, and it's a great addition to a home theater television or an everyday one.