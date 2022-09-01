The rules of work are changing, and hybrid work is winning

Image: Luis Alvarez

Hybrid working is here to stay. A study conducted by GlobalData reviewed 4,400 new job postings and found that the number of open positions that advertised hybrid working increased by 31% in the second quarter of 2022, with tech and digital driving demand.

As hybrid working becomes more popular with companies and workers alike, it's safe to assume that a combination of remote and in-office work will be the 'new' way of doing business. In 2022, hybrid job postings increased by 53% in the technology industry and 15% in the banking and investments industries, suggesting that highly skilled professionals continue to dictate how and where they work.

The study found that companies like Microsoft and JP Morgan Chase were among the key recruiters for hybrid-working models which, if done correctly, can be a win-win for companies and employees. The GlobalData study found that in the second quarter of 2022, job postings with the keywords "cloud," "big data," and "digital media" were the most prevalent and the most sought-after by applicants.

Even though the hiring market is slowing down, tech workers are still in high demand, with more companies relying on freelance or independent workers to satisfy their need for skilled tech workers. Hybrid working has proven to be a key tool for attracting talent, particularly because employees want to spend less time and money commuting to work.

Conversely, remote jobs are steadily declining, with fewer companies looking to hire many employees who want to work exclusively from home. According to GlobalData, job postings with the keyword "remote" declined by 11%, and "work from home" postings decreased by 13%.

"As pandemic restrictions ease, the hybrid work model seems to be trending while 'remote' and 'work from home' options are waning," said Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData.

"Hybrid work is becoming the new norm in the post-pandemic world. Flexible work arrangements are increasingly important to an organization's efforts for retaining and recruiting employees."