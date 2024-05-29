These $350 XR glasses gave me three virtual MacBook screens to work with

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The Viture One Lite XR glasses

The glasses use a standard USB-C connector, fully support SpaceWalker, and provide a superb gaming and media experience.



You'll want to get a lens shade (sold separately) since it doesn't come with an electrochomic lens.

The Viture Pro XR glasses are one of my favorite accessories, and I use them daily to get work done, enjoy video content, and play games on my Nintendo Switch. But priced at $459, they're a bit expensive, and a tall order to commit to if you're just looking to try out smart glasses.

That's where the Viture One Lite comes in. These glasses have some of the same features as Viture Pros, but are $110 less, retailing for $349 on Amazon. You can even pick up the black color for just $314 using the 10% VITURE10 promo code on Amazon.

There are some tradeoffs that come with the lower price, including the removal of the dimmable electrochomic lenses, slightly reduced virtual display size, lower 60Hz refresh rate, and reduced brightness. However, Viture still provides the diopter dials, SpaceWalker app support, and enhanced gaming and media support with the Mobile Dock and adapters. It's also worth noting that 3D playback and 3DoF head tracking are still provided in the Viture One Lite.

Additionally, an interesting feature change that some people might actually prefer is the move from a proprietary magnetic connector to a standard USB-C port found at the back of the right frame piece. All in all, the features hardly make the Lites a downgrade.

Also, given that there is no electrochomic dimmable outer lens on the Lites, a lens shade is highly recommended to block out your vision on the lenses for a more immersive environment. Viture includes a standard black lens shade in the package, but you can also purchase some fun limited edition variants for $9. They're nice to have no matter which model you have, to protect the outer lens from scratching.

I used the Viture One Lite glasses in all of the same situations and with the same accessories that I used with the Viture Pro glasses. Everything worked perfectly, and given that I always have a lens shade on the glasses I realized after the fact that I should have just purchased the Lite model in the first place.

The iPhone 15 works with these XR glasses without any adapters, but during my testing, I discovered there are some Android phones that don't work at all with them, so make sure to check compatibility if you do have an Android.

Only my Samsung phones worked with the glasses. Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Moto G phones are not compatible, even with the XR adapter that Viture sells to support the iPhone. These non-working Android phones do not support video out, but it is possible a future Android update may add this capability.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

I cannot say enough great things about the SpaceWalker application that has become an essential piece of software on my MacBook Pro. The ability to have up to three virtual displays on my laptop with a simple USB-C connection is incredible.

SpaceWalker is also available for iOS and Android with support for 3D videos, 3D spatial videos captured by an iPhone 15 Pro device, and other utilities in the SpaceWalker app. The Viture One Lite XR glasses also support head tracking, so as you turn your head side-to-side, the virtual displays change, too.

Given the lower price of the Viture One Lite glasses, I thought there would be more limitations than what I experienced. In reality, the two glasses are pretty close in features. They're a great gift for Nintendo Switch gamers and iPhone owners alike who want to enjoy content and gaming on the big screen -- just make sure to pick up a lens shade if you buy the Lites.

Viture offers the One Lite XR glasses as an affordable entry into the extended reality glasses market, especially with the 10% Amazon discount. The SpaceWalker app is free and is a game changer when it comes to using them for productivity.