These Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $130 off for Prime Day. It's a deal you can't miss

All week I've been scouring deals for headphones in preparation for Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. From on-ear headphones without ANC to over-ear headphones with ANC to the most expensive and affordable headphones, I've found deals on all kinds of headphones.

Of all the headphones I found, I was most pleased to see a steep discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear noise-canceling headphones.

My dad owns the QuietComfort 45 headphones, and I take every opportunity I can to swipe them off him and use them for a few hours. The earcups are comfortable, the battery lasts 22 hours, and 15 minutes of quick charging gives my dad three hours of listening after I drain the battery.

With an adjustable equalizer setting, you can decide how full, deep, and immersive you want the QuietComfort 45 headphones to sound. The audio quality is industry-leading, and if you have a compatible Bose soundbar, you can connect the QuietComfort 45 headphones for a personalized movie-watching experience.

I bought these headphones for Prime Day, and to take advantage of the best deal, I bought them in the color White Smoke for $200. Regularly, the QuietComfort 45 headphones are $330. To contextualize this massive deal, it costs $200 for a pair of 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

The deal isn't as steep in other colors, but all colors are discounted for Prime Day. In Black, the QuietComfort 45 headphones are $100 off, and in Midnight Blue, they are $20 off.