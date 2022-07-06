/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

These JBL wireless noise-canceling earphones are only $66 until July 14

With the famous JBL sound, extra-long run time, super comfy customized fit and all the features you want most in your headphones, it's hard to believe they can be this affordable – but not for long.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Audiophiles are in luck. Amazon Prime Day is still weeks away, but the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones are on sale right now for over 50% off. That means you get the famous Signature Sound in comfy noise-canceling earphones that are just $65.99, but only until July 14.

You can easily customize them to achieve a fit that is both comfortable and secure, so you know they'll stay in place even when working out. These earphones are also waterproof and sweatproof, so you can enjoy them no matter your activity, rain, or shine. And naturally, since they're JBL, you know that they will have all the best features you could want in a set of headphones.

With active noise-canceling, you can stay in the zone with no distractions or noise all through the day and night. But you will always be safe with Ambient Aware allowing you to remain aware of your surrounding environment. Plus, TalkThru lets you interact easily with your companions.

Qi-compatible wireless charging gives you as much as 21 hours of battery life, with seven hours from a full charge and up to 14 more in the case. So you can continue to charge the earbuds even while you're on the go.

JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

 $74.99 at ZDNet Academy

FastPair is enabled as soon as you open the case, so the earphones are automatically paired with your device. Even better, you can pair it with multiple devices, all you have to do is tap on your device's screen. And you can listen with just one of the earbuds or both of them using Dual Connect + Sync.

The music never has to stop, because you can choose to use either the intuitive controls at your fingertips or the Voice Assistant. Whether relaxing with your favorite music, taking calls, or learning new skills online, you won't ever have to worry about sound quality.

There's no need to wait in order to pamper yourself with an extraordinary audio experience, get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones while they're just 65.99, which is over 50% off the original $149 retail price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

CERN is firing up its Large Hadron Collider at record energy levels, in search of dark matter
cern-photo-202011-145-2.jpg

CERN is firing up its Large Hadron Collider at record energy levels, in search of dark matter

Innovation
This is the ultimate security key. Here's why you need one
Yubikey 5C NFC

This is the ultimate security key. Here's why you need one

Security
He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened
screen-shot-2022-06-30-at-10-14-36-am.png

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

Business