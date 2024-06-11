These wireless earbuds brought my 10-year-old MP3 player back to life (and it still sounds good)

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds available in many colors for $229 and $279, respectively.

The earbuds are very comfortable, have impressive Spatial Sound and noise cancellation, and long battery life, even with ANC on.



The Gen 2 earbuds launch at a higher price than the original models.

Last year I took a look at both the Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 earbuds, quickly choosing them as my default choice for wireless earbuds. The comfort, audio performance, water resistance, and battery life were compelling features that made them tough to beat.

Jabra managed to do just that, however, and just a year later launched the second generation of earbuds with new LE Audio Smart Case technology. This genius feature lets you use the earbuds with any audio devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new LE Audio Smart Case comes with a USB-C to USB-C/3.5mm connection cable that lets you connect to non-Bluetooth devices easily. The earbuds remain wirelessly connected to the case itself, while the case plugs into the device with the 3.5mm jack.

This lets you use wireless earbuds on devices that normally would require wired headphones like treadmill/gym equipment, in-flight entertainment systems, TVs, and record players. Additionally, it offers a superb audio experience with spatial sound in LE Audio for long flights with up to six or eight hours of active noise cancellation.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

In addition to the connected smart case experience, the Gen 2 earbuds offer improved spatial sound, improved algorithms for better noise cancellation with two times stronger ANC, and a new Natural HearThrough technology that is two times more efficient than the original earbuds.

The Jabra Elite Active Gen 2 earbuds also hold up well as workout earbuds, as the soft-touch silicone with the Jabra ShakeGrip technology kept them firmly in my ears while I went running and rowing. The IP68 dust/water resistant rating provides a sweatproof and waterproof experience, and they're MIL-STD-810H tested for rugged durability. The case is also dustproof and splashproof, making them perfect for the wet environment of the Pacific Northwest where I live.

Jabra advertises an eight hour battery life with ANC on for these earbuds, and in my testing, they matched that. I wore the Soft White Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 during my testing, and used them in virtually every scenario one would wear earbuds: carrying out meetings at the office, commuting, and working out. I can say that in each use-case I tested, the 10mm speakers on these earbuds sound great.

The quick pairing and Bluetooth multipoint is also a plus, as the earbuds were able to swap from my computer and phone flawlessly. For smartwatch users, these earbuds are also designed for stable smartwatch performance, pairing flawlessly with my Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Garmin Quatix 7 Pro.

Regarding the earbuds' software, I highly recommend that you install the Jabra Sound Plus app to get the best audio experience. The app provides battery status, lets you swap sound modes, toggle spatial sound, equalizer settings, button control settings, firmware updates, and two-year warranty registration.

Connecting the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds to an old Zune mp3 player. Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The app also lets you set functions for the external buttons on each earbud: each one can control functions with a single press, double press, and triple press, letting you customize these button presses for audio sessions and phone calls.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is available now for $229 in Navy, Black, Coral, and Olive. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 is now available for $279 in Cocoa, Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Denim and Soft White. I had the opportunity to try out the unique Olive Elite 8 and Soft White Elite 10 variants with the charging case, smart case cable, and earbuds all matching each other.

Now that wireless headphones are the primary way we listen to audio, brands are improving the experience by getting around the Bluetooth requirement in creative ways. Case in point: Jabra's new LE Audio smart case brings its spatial audio performance to any device with a 3.5mm audio or USB-C port.

Along with this connectivity, Jabra's new Gen 2 Elite 8 Active and Elite 10set the standard for true wireless earbuds with comfort, performance, durability, and style. I recommend these earbuds to anyone looking for strong audio quality and expanded connectivity.