These XR glasses gave me three virtual MacBook screens to work with - and they're 20% off for Prime Day
What's the deal?
The Viture One Lite XR glasses are a great pair of glasses for those looking for an affordable entry into the XR glasses space, and for Amazon Prime Day the company is offering nearly 20% off the glasses and discounts on key accessories:
- Viture One Lite Glasses: $289 (nearly 20% off)
- Viture One Dock Pack: $379 (over 30% off)
- Viture One Duo Pack: $689 (over 30% off)
- Viture Mobile Dock: $89 (over 30% off)
- Viture One Cloud Pack: $499 (nearly 20% off)
- Viture One iPhone 15 Pack, $380 (over 20% off)
- Viture One Lightning iPhone Pack, $388 (over 20% off)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Viture One Lite XR glasses are available now in two colorways for $349.
- The glasses use a standard USB-C connector, fully support SpaceWalker, and provide a superb gaming and media experience.
- You'll want to get a lens shade (sold separately) since the glasses don't come with an electrochomic lens.
The Viture Pro XR glasses are one of my favorite accessories, and I use them daily to work, watch videos, and play games on my Nintendo Switch. Priced at $459, however, they're a bit expensive, and a tall order to commit to if you're just looking to try out smart glasses.
That's where the Viture One Lite come in. These glasses have some of the same features as the Viture Pros, but cost $110 less, retailing for $349 on Amazon. You can even pick up the black color for just $314 using the 10% VITURE10 promo code.
Also: I love this iPhone case's physical keyboard, but that isn't even its best feature
There are some tradeoffs that come with the lower price, including no dimmable electrochomic lens, slightly reduced virtual display size, lower 60Hz refresh rate, and reduced brightness.
Thankfully, Viture still provides the diopter dials, SpaceWalker app support, and enhanced gaming and media support with the Mobile Dock and adapters. Also, the Viture One Lite still offer 3D playback and 3DoF head tracking.View at Amazon
Additionally, an interesting feature change that some people might prefer is the move from a proprietary magnetic connector to a standard USB-C port found at the back of the right frame piece. All in all, the features hardly make the Lites a downgrade.
Given that there is no electrochomic dimmable outer lens on the Lites, I would recommend a lens shade to block out your vision on the lenses for a more immersive environment. Viture includes a standard black lens shade in the package, but you can also purchase some fun limited edition variants for $9. They're nice to have no matter which model you use, to protect the outer lens from scratching.
Also: How these $400 XR glasses cured my Apple Vision Pro FOMO
I used the Viture One Lite glasses in all the same situations and with the same accessories that I used with the Viture Pro glasses. Everything worked perfectly, and given that I always have a lens shade on the glasses, I realized after the fact that I should have just purchased the Lite model in the first place.
The iPhone 15 works with these XR glasses without any adapters, but during my testing, I discovered there are some Android phones that don't work at all with them, so make sure to check compatibility if you do have an Android device.
Only my Samsung phones worked with the glasses. Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Moto G phones are not compatible, even with the XR adapter that Viture sells to support the iPhone. These non-working Android phones do not support video out, but it is possible a future Android update may add this capability.
I cannot say enough great things about the SpaceWalker application that has become an essential piece of software on my MacBook Pro. The ability to have up to three virtual displays on my laptop with a simple USB-C connection is incredible.
SpaceWalker is also available for iOS and Android with support for 3D videos, 3D spatial videos captured by an iPhone 15 Pro device, and other utilities in the SpaceWalker app. The Viture One Lite XR glasses also support head tracking, so as you turn your head side-to-side, the virtual displays change too.
Also: My favorite XR glasses for productivity and traveling just got 3 major upgrades
Given the lower price of the Viture One Lite glasses, I thought there would be more limitations than what I experienced. In reality, the two glasses are pretty close in features. They're a great gift for Nintendo Switch gamers and iPhone owners alike who want to enjoy content and gaming on the big screen -- just make sure to pick up a lens shade if you buy the Lites.
ZDNET's buying advice
Viture offers the One Lite XR glasses as an affordable entry into the extended reality glasses market, especially with the 10% Amazon discount. The SpaceWalker app is free and definitely a productivity game changer.