This 23-inch Dell monitor is also a Qi charging pad, and it's only $120

Dell

I'm a big fan of things that can do other things -- a Bluetooth speaker that's also a mobile charger, for example, or a pen that's also a motorized scooter. (Don't blame me for having dreams!)

And this: a monitor that's also a Qi charging pad. It's a forehead-smackingly smart idea: A monitor needs to have a base, so why not build wireless charging into that base?

That's what Dell did with its 23-inch S2317HWi desktop monitor, which originally sold for $370. In fact, that Qi pad is only one of the monitor's two clever tricks -- though it's arguably the better of the two. More on that below.

But check out the deal: Today only, and while supplies last, B&H has the Dell S2317HWi 16:9 IPS desktop monitor for $119.99 shipped (plus tax where applicable). It sells elsewhere for at least $170.

This is a full-HD monitor with an HDMI 1.4 input -- and only an HDMI 1.4 input, just in case you're planning to pair it with a legacy desktop. It also has a pair of USB inputs, but those are for connecting things like a mouse and keyboard.

That brings us to the Dell's second trick: wireless connectivity. You can mirror the screen from a laptop or Android device, and even use the aforementioned mouse and keyboard to control those devices.

That's the good news. The bad news is that both professional and user reviews suggest difficulty either establishing those connections or operating without lag when you do. Some Amazon reviews are downright scathing on that point.

On the other hand, the nearly 400 user reviews collected on Google average out to an impressive 4.7 stars, so who knows?

My feeling is this: a 23-inch monitor for $120 is a good deal, and a built-in Qi charging pad nicely ices the cake. If you're able to get the wireless stuff working to your liking, so much the better. But maybe don't buy this if that's a mission-critical requirement.

Your thoughts?