'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $239 laptop is a solid budget option for college students on Amazon Prime Day
Let's face it: You don't always need to carry around a $1,000 laptop on campus. If you're a college student who needs to gear up for the upcoming school year with a laptop that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, it doesn't get much more affordable than Acer's Aspire Go 15 (2023). And right now, it's on sale for just $239 for Amazon Prime Day.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Last year's version of the Aspire Go 15 is almost identical to this year's, featuring a modest set of hardware that's well-optimized to cover the basics like web browsing, emailing, writing papers, and research. The 15-inch display is in that middle ground when it comes to laptops: not too small, but not too big; it's easy to carry around.
The Acer Aspire Go 15 (2023) comes with Windows 11, which future-proofs the machine for years of updates, and it's loaded with all the Microsoft Office apps you'll need for class such as Microsoft Word and Excel. Windows 11 also comes with the new and improved Windows Copilot, giving you full access to cutting-edge AI technology with the integrated Copilot button on the keyboard.
In terms of hardware, the Acer delivers 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor. When it comes to handling the basics for your classes, the 15-inch screen offers plenty of real estate for spreadsheets and documents.
Also: The 12 best Prime Day laptop deals
For ports and connectivity, all your bases are covered with two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port. There's also a Kensington Lock slot in case you want to lock your device up for extra security while on campus.
Of course, we have to talk about battery life. The Acer Aspire Go series has a well-optimized battery since the hardware on board doesn't require a ton of extra power. The proprietary charger it comes with uses a DC-in jack, but you can also charge it via the USB-C port, offering an added degree of flexibility based on what's available.
Also: How to pick a laptop for college: 4 things to consider and 10 laptops we recommend
All in all, if you need a budget machine that will have no problem getting you through your day on campus, it doesn't get much more affordable than this. But act fast: Amazon Prime Day only lasts through July 17.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.