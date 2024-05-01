This $299 Galaxy Ring challenger is launching May 15 - and its specs look promising

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Amazfit will launch its smart ring, the Amazfit Helio, in stores on May 15 for $299, delivering some direct competition for the Oura Ring and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring. Announced during CES 2024, the Helio smart ring is designed as a fitness wearable to track recovery, becoming part of an Amazfit ecosystem where the smartwatch tracks exercise and physical activity.

By tracking resting heart rate, SpO2, physical temperature, and breathing and heart rate variability, the Amazfit Helio Ring can monitor sleep and analyze mental and physical readiness. This results in wearers getting a daily score of 1 through 100 to assess their physical and mental readiness.

The Amazfit brand has gained popularity for its catalog of affordable smartwatches, but the Helio ring marks the company's entry into the smart ring market. Though priced at $299, buyers will be able to add a Helio ring to the purchase of an Amazfit Cheeta Pro or T-Rex Ultra fitness tracker for only $149, according to reports.

Crafted with titanium alloy, the Amazfit Helio Ring weighs only 4g, about as much as four dollar bills or half a teaspoon of sugar. It boasts 10 ATM water resistance to handle swimming in water up to 100 meters deep.

Like the company's smartwatches, the Amazfit Helio Ring works with the Zepp app, available in iOS and Android. Though Helio users can smoothly pair the ring's insights with that of their Amazfit smartwatch in the app, the Helio Ring is a standalone device, so consumers don't need to have or buy an Amazfit smartwatch to use it.