'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is my new favorite travel accessory (and it supports Qi2)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- ESR 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless travel charger is available from Amazon for $55.
- It's everything you need to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
- The carrying case adds a bit of bulk when packing, but the protection is worth it.
When traveling, I often find myself carrying too much charging gear. Typically, I pack a couple of chargers, a handful of cables, and a few power banks. All of this gets tossed into a zipped pouch, which I then fill with even more cables and random bits.
Also: Hiking this weekend? Don't forget to pack these gadgets
What I really need is a dedicated travel kit for charging my gadgets, which include an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. A streamlined travel kit would save space, reduce clutter, and ensure that all my essential devices stay charged and ready to go. Recently, I found the perfect solution for my travel charging needs: the ESR 3-in-1 Folding Qi2 wireless travel charger.View at Amazon
ESR 3-in-1 wireless travel charger features
- Compatibility: For iPhone 13 series or later (with or without MagSafe cases), AirPods 3/2/Pro, and Apple Watch (all series)
- Charging: Next-gen Qi2 15W MagSafe-style wireless charging for iPhone
- Adjustable 2-Way Stand: Choose portrait or landscape and an angle that suits you for comfortable, hands-free viewing
- Colors: Black and white
This compact and versatile charger can simultaneously power up my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and tangled cables. The folding design makes it incredibly portable, fitting neatly into the included travel pouch along with an Apple Watch charging dongle, a charger, and a USB-C-to-USB-C cable.
The Apple Watch charger dongle is detachable, allowing the whole unit to fold down flat for easy transportation. I also like that the Apple Watch charger has a magnetic cover for the USB-C charging port that clips to the top when in use. It's a very neat setup.
Also: This Anker power bank has a genius feature that makes it irreplaceable for me
In fact, it's the perfect kit for someone who is all-in with Apple gear.
I've carried out all my usual tests on this charger, including safety tests and thermal checks, and it passed all of them with flying colors, which I would expect from a company such as ESR, which has a track record for making excellent charging tools.
ZDNET's buying advice
This ESR 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless travel charger is the ultimate travel companion for anyone looking to streamline their tech gear. Compact and easy to carry, it unfolds into a versatile and effective charging station. I've used this on several trips, and it has performed flawlessly every time.
One of the standout features is the carry case, which has designated spots for everything. This level of organization helps prevent you from making the costly mistake I made of leaving an expensive charger behind in a hotel room or Airbnb. It's a bit bulky, sure, but the protection and tidiness is well worth the money.