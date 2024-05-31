This 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is my new favorite travel accessory (and it supports Qi2)

ESR 3-in-1 folding Qi2 wireless travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ESR 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless travel charger is available from Amazon for $55

It's everything you need to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.



The carrying case adds a bit of bulk when packing, but the protection is worth it.

When traveling, I often find myself carrying too much charging gear. Typically, I pack a couple of chargers, a handful of cables, and a few power banks. All of this gets tossed into a zipped pouch, which I then fill with even more cables and random bits.

What I really need is a dedicated travel kit for charging my gadgets, which include an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. A streamlined travel kit would save space, reduce clutter, and ensure that all my essential devices stay charged and ready to go. Recently, I found the perfect solution for my travel charging needs: the ESR 3-in-1 Folding Qi2 wireless travel charger.

ESR 3-in-1 wireless travel charger features

Compatibility : For iPhone 13 series or later (with or without MagSafe cases), AirPods 3/2/Pro, and Apple Watch (all series)

: For iPhone 13 series or later (with or without MagSafe cases), AirPods 3/2/Pro, and Apple Watch (all series) Charging : Next-gen Qi2 15W MagSafe-style wireless charging for iPhone

: Next-gen Qi2 15W MagSafe-style wireless charging for iPhone Adjustable 2-Way Stand : Choose portrait or landscape and an angle that suits you for comfortable, hands-free viewing

: Choose portrait or landscape and an angle that suits you for comfortable, hands-free viewing Colors: Black and white

This compact and versatile charger can simultaneously power up my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and tangled cables. The folding design makes it incredibly portable, fitting neatly into the included travel pouch along with an Apple Watch charging dongle, a charger, and a USB-C-to-USB-C cable.

This is a neat kit for traveling. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Apple Watch charger dongle is detachable, allowing the whole unit to fold down flat for easy transportation. I also like that the Apple Watch charger has a magnetic cover for the USB-C charging port that clips to the top when in use. It's a very neat setup.

Apple Watch charging dongle. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

In fact, it's the perfect kit for someone who is all-in with Apple gear.

I've carried out all my usual tests on this charger, including safety tests and thermal checks, and it passed all of them with flying colors, which I would expect from a company such as ESR, which has a track record for making excellent charging tools.

ZDNET's buying advice

This ESR 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless travel charger is the ultimate travel companion for anyone looking to streamline their tech gear. Compact and easy to carry, it unfolds into a versatile and effective charging station. I've used this on several trips, and it has performed flawlessly every time.

One of the standout features is the carry case, which has designated spots for everything. This level of organization helps prevent you from making the costly mistake I made of leaving an expensive charger behind in a hotel room or Airbnb. It's a bit bulky, sure, but the protection and tidiness is well worth the money.