This $35 accessory is a must-have for MacBook, iPad Pro, and Windows laptop users

I test a lot of USB-C accessories to test, but few end up as part of my equipment. But there's one accessory that I've had for over a year now, and I use it pretty much daily on my MacBook, iPad Pro, and any USB-C equipped Windows 10 laptops I happen to be using.

It's a hub. A small hub that fits onto a pocket or bag easily. And best of all, it's only $35.99.

It's the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

On the connectivity front, the hub comes with a single 4K 30Hz HDMI, a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, microSD/SD card reader slots, and two USB 3.0 ports.

It also comes with a 20cm USB-C cable attached. Initially I thought this to be a weak link because if this broke the hub is trash, but after over a year of hard use, it's still like new.

Anker quality shines through.

It also comes with a carry pouch for keeping it scratch-free and any chunks out of the ports.

The only port that's missing is an Ethernet port, but to be honest I can't remember the last time I needed to use one. If you want a very similar portable hub that has an Ethernet port, then Anker make an 8-in-1 hub with that feature for $59.99.

I've literally used this hub on dozens of devices, and taken it with me on long trips, and it has not let me down once.

All Anker hubs come with an 18-month worry-free warranty in the event of something going wrong.

I'm curious to know what must-haves you use. Let me know!



