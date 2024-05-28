Max Buondonno/ZDNET

The Nomad Tracking Card uses Apple's Find My network to help you keep tabs on where your wallet is. It's priced at $40 and launches today.

It's a sleek tracker that's only the width of two credit cards, and the battery lasts for five months.

You can recharge it using MagSafe or wireless charging.

If you're like me, and you still carry around a physical wallet with your cards, cash, and IDs, chances are you're pretty careful about ensuring you don't lose it. Of course, that's easier said than done, especially if you already have a habit of misplacing things like your phone and need to fire up an app to locate where you left it.

Fortunately, if you're a forgetful person or simply someone who always wants to know where their wallet is, Nomad has the solution: a tracking card.

Nomad Tracking Card Max Buondonno/ZDNET If you want to keep tabs on where your wallet is at all times, Nomad's Tracking Card is a no-brainer. With Find My and MagSafe compatibility built-in (all without any magnets that would interfere with your credit cards), this is a great everyday carry item.

The Tracking Card, available starting today for $40, is Nomad's take on an AirTag for your wallet. Most companies have developed what are effectively holsters for AirTags that, when attached to your wallet, let you know where your wallet is at all times through the Find My app on your iPhone. That approach, however, is clumsy and bulky; the tag noticeably protrudes from your wallet, and more often than not, you need to buy a new wallet since the holsters are usually built into the wallet itself and not available as a simple attachment.

With the Tracking Card, all you need is room in your current wallet for a card that's about the width of two credit cards stacked on top of each other. I slotted mine in the back of the Card Wallet Plus that Nomad sent me a while ago, and it fit like a charm.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

When you take the card out of its packaging, you're prompted to press and hold a button. This triggers the setup process and lets you pair it with your Apple account. From there, you simply open the Find My app on your iPhone and add a new device. The card will pop up as "Nomad Card" on the lower half of your screen. Tap the Connect button, give your card a name and an emoji, and you'll be good to go.

You can easily find your card through the Find My app, just like you would with any AirTag or third-party accessory that works with Find My. You can even ring the device to locate your wallet, although the ring itself isn't very loud.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

One of the best features of the Tracking Card is the battery. Nomad included a rechargeable battery that lasts up to five months on a single charge. When it's time to recharge, you drop it on any Qi or MagSafe wireless charger and a green light will appear when it's full. This means you won't need to worry about replacing the battery or plugging it in with your phone charger to juice back up.

Nomad even points out that you can use a standing MagSafe charger to recharge the Tracking Card; while there are no magnets in the card itself (which… thank God, because your credit cards would be destroyed), there's enough metal that allows the card to hang onto the charger. I tried it myself, and it worked like a charm.

The card looks boring from a distance, but if you come close, you'll see its internals outlined to add a bit of character. This gives off a futuristic vibe, and I'm totally here for it. You won't be looking at the card all that often, but when you do, you'll at least have something cool to see.

Nomad's Tracking Card isn't the only one out there that works with the Find My network. There are options from Chipolo and Pebblebee that are often $5 to $10 cheaper. You'll need a wireless charger if you want to use the Tracking Card, which might be a dealbreaker for some who refuse to ditch the cable.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

All that being said, Nomad's Tracking Card is a solid tracker that I'll be using regularly to keep tabs on my wallet. It's sturdy, has a cool design, works seamlessly with my iPhone, and can be juiced up with the charging station I have on my desk. What more do you need?

You can buy the Tracking Card directly from nomadgoods.com.