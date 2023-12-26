This $500 Android phone can last you a full week, and it's design is just as crazy

The Oukitel WP33 includes a hand strap that'll keep you from dropping the phone (even though it can withstand those drops like a champ). Jack Wallen/ZDNET

There's a certain type of phone on the market that looks at current trends and scoffs. Those phones are big, ugly, and don't mind showing they are built like tanks. With these phones you know exactly what you're getting…a device that can be dropped, dipped, and used, used, used.

The latest from Oukitel is such a device. When you pull it out of the box, the first thing that strikes you is the weight. It's heavy. Very heavy. I weighed it on my wife's kitchen scale (which I know is accurate) and it came in at 1.53 pounds.

Pounds!

Where does all that weight come from?

First and foremost, the WP33 Pro is shrouded in a case that means business. This isn't a fancy, off-the-shelf case geared toward protecting the device from falling out of your pocket onto the carpet. This case is ready to keep the device safe when it tumbles from the roof of your car (or maybe out of a plane…I don't know). But with military-grade protection and a built-in hand strap and D-ring, if you do drop it, chances are pretty good it will laugh at you as it bounces off the pavement.

On top of that, this thing can work down to -49 degrees F and up to 167 degrees F. It won't survive Mars but it certainly won't have any problems as you climb Everest or laze around on the beach.

The specs

At this point, you're probably curious about the WP33 Pro specs. Well, here they are.

Battery - 22000mAh that can last up to 3 months on standby, 80 hours of music, 30 hours of video, 120 hours of calling, and 20 hours of gaming. The phone also includes 18W fast reverse charge, so you can use it to charge your other phones. You can even charge an iPhone 15 up to 9 times with a single, full charge on the WP33 Pro.

CPU - 5G MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with 8 cores, 2.2GHz, and a Mali-G57 GPU.

12GB physical RAM that can be increased (using virtual RAM) to 24GB.

Cameras - Main Camera - 64 MP Sony IMX 686; Night Vision Camera - 20 MP; Macro Camera 2MP; Front Camera - 32 MP.

Display - 6.6" FHD+ IPS with a screen-to-body ratio of 85% at 1080X2408 resolution, 450 nits, and 400 PPI protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Biometrics - fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Dual SIM support.

Cost - $499.

My experience

Did I mention this thing is heavy? Clip it to your belt and it might very well drag your pants down. Anyone prone to dropping their phones or dunking them in water could rest assured this baby can take just about anything they dish out. It's tough…like Ram tough, country tough, ironworker tough, ballerina tough. This phone has skin as thick as an artist's who's suffered decades of rejection.

Beyond the WP33 Pro's ability to take a beating, the first thing I noticed was (after connecting it to my Google account and finishing the setup) the performance was a bit lagging. Keep in mind, however, I'm comparing it to a Pixel 8 Pro, which enjoys the best performance of any phone I've ever used. So…take that with a grain of salt. As well, the interface isn't stock Android. For instance, there is no Notification Shade or App Drawer. I wasn't even able to find out where notifications were displayed. And the lack of an App Drawer reminds me of one of the many reasons why I don't like iOS. I prefer an empty home screen with a single row of folders with which to access frequently used apps.

Why this decision was made is beyond me.

As far as cameras are concerned, I was impressed, especially with the macro mode. No, it's not nearly the Pixel 8 Pro but few cameras on the market can match the quality found in Google's flagship.

Our cat's treat mouse up close and personal. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

As far as apps are concerned, they work and work as expected. There are a few questionable additions, such as QR Code scanner, Torch, Pedometer, Child Mode, ToolBag, SIM Toolkit, and FMRadio. Of those tools, I tested the FM Radio app, only to find you had to plug in a pair of wired earphones to make it work. Unfortunately, after plugging in a pair of wired earphones (using a 3.5mm to USB Type-C adapter), I discovered the Radio refused to recognize the headphones.

Speaking of sound…the WP33 Pro has a fairly massive speaker built into the backside. It can fill up a room with sound but don't expect much from the quality. Compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, it can pump out considerably more volume but the sound is tinny. If you're far removed from being an audiophile, you shouldn't have any problems with what this device can produce…otherwise, be prepared to connect your favorite earbuds.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you need a phone that can stand up to serious abuse, offers a fairly decent camera, supports dual SIMs, and you don't care about performance or a stock Android experience, this cost-effective brute might be the phone for you.