This Anker MagSafe charger beats Apple's, and it's a third of the price right now for Prime Day
A reliable MagSafe battery pack is a must in your iPhone accessory collection. Not only does it give you the battery boost you need on the go, but it also eliminates the pesky wires that come with regular portable chargers.
If you are in the market for a MagSafe battery pack or know someone whose iPhone's battery is always running low, you need the Anker 622 MagSafe Charger -- and it's 42% off for Amazon Prime Day, which ends today.
The charger is lightweight, thin, easy to carry, features a strong magnetic hold, and can give your phone a quick battery boost with a 5,000mAh cell capacity that provides up to 7.5W maximum power.
As originally pointed out in ZDNET's review, the biggest perk is that Anker's 622 MagSafe Charger offers something Apple's doesn't -- a kickstand.
The kickstand allows you to comfortably prop your phone up for your viewing needs, including FaceTime calls, web browsing, and video streaming, while still getting a charge.
Despite featuring a kickstand that the Apple MagSafe charger lacks, it has a $60 price tag compared to Apple's $100, which you can't even purchase because it has been removed from the Apple online store. However, the Anker's 622 MagSafe Charger is an additional 42% off, putting the charger at $35, nearly a third of the price of Apple's charger.
All these features earned the charger a place on ZDNET's best MagSafe battery packs list for the most versatile battery pack. This is one of the lowest prices we have seen for this Anker charger on Amazon, so you may as well take advantage of the deal now.
