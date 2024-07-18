'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Anker power bank has a genius feature that makes it irreplaceable for me, and it's still 20% less!
What's the deal?
The Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W power bank still has a 20% price cut in this post-Amazon Prime Day deal, bringing it down to $36.
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W power bank is available from Amazon for $40.
- From the built-in display to the onboard USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying strap, this is one of the most intuitive power banks I've tested.
- I just wish it supported wireless charging, too.
Have you ever been in such a rush that you grabbed a power bank to keep your smartphone from dying, only to find find that you forgot to grab a cable for it? No? Just me?
Up until recently, that was an issue I constantly experienced. But then came the Anker Nano 30W power bank. It has a 10,000mAh battery capacity, a built-in display that tells you how much power it has, and an ingenious USB-C feature that I can no longer live without.View at Amazon
Specifications
- Total Capacity: 10,000mAh
- Cells: 2x 5,000mAh, 7.2Vdc, 36Wh
- Input: USB-C Cable: 30W Max (5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 15V⎓2A / 20V⎓1.5A）
- Output: USB-C Cable: 30W Max (5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 10V⎓2.25A / 12V⎓2.5A / 15V⎓2A / 20V⎓1.5A, USB-A: 22.5W Max (5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2A / 10V⎓2.25A / 12V⎓1.5A）
- Cable: 0.6ft/19cm
- Display: OLED, showing remaining battery and full charge/remaining battery time
- Weight: 7.58oz (215g)
- Colors: Black Stone, Ice Lake Blue, Natural Green, Shell White, and Lilac Purple
While MagSafe power banks are now all the rage, if you need to charge anything else, you still need to remember a cable. With the Anker Nano, you have a built-in USB-C cable, along with two USB ports -- one USB-C and one USB-A.
The built-in USB-C cable is a decent length at 0.6ft (19cm) and can be used for both charging the power bank and charging other devices. This cable fits through a metal loop on the power bank, keeping it out of the way when not in use and allowing it to be used as a lanyard loop when you're not charging anything.
This simple but highly effective feature makes the power bank easy to carry around, especially when your hands are full with other gadgetry.
There's a single button on the top of the unit to turn the power bank on. On the front, a small but exceptionally vibrant display shows the charge level and estimated charge/discharge time. This is especially useful when you're powering a phone, tablet, or earbuds and want to know approximately how much more time you need before the device tops up.
I carried out my usual barrage of tests on this power bank, testing the capacity, charge and discharge wattages, recharge times, and also how it handled from a temperature point of view when under load, and it passed all the tests with flying colors.
ZDNET's buying advice
If you're tired of forgetting to bring an extra cable for your power bank, the Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W power bank has your name all over it. It has enough power for a quick top-up, built-in cable that doesn't get in the way, and a nice form factor that fits easily into a pocket or bag.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.