This Apple TV 4K remote alternative is just $27
Although "It just works!" is Apple's motto, you probably sometimes wish its products were a bit more intuitive -- especially the Apple TV remote. If you're looking for a user-friendly remote for your Apple TV or Apple TV 4K, the Function101 Button Remote could be a good option for you.
The Function101 Button Remote looks, feels, and functions exactly as a standard remote would. Its buttons are made of silicone for a familiar feel, and they're all thoughtfully laid out. The only thing missing is voice input.
The Function101 Button Remote uses standard infrared technology (IR), so you can synchronize it with your TV in seconds. Then, you can control everything on your TV, including the power, volume, and mute functions. Although IR does require a line of sight to control your Apple TV, it will work from as much as 39.3 feet away. That wide connectivity range means you can just sit back and relax as you enjoy your favorite entertainment.
While the Button Remote is compatible with the Apple TV & Apple TV 4K, it'll also work with most TV brands.
If you want a more user-friendly primary or secondary remote for your Apple TV, get a Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K now while it's on sale for $27 right now.