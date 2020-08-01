This beautiful app tells you everything you want to know about your Mac

What to know what's going on with you Mac at a deep level? How much CPU and RAM applications are consuming? How much mush disk space you have available? What's your network performance like? How much battery life you have left?

iStat menus 6 gives you access to this information, and much more.

In fact, this app makes so much information available at your fingertips that it's hard for me to put it all down here.

There's a built-in weather app, a notification system that informs you when things are wrong, and you can see battery levels for AirPods, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and other devices.

But there's more, from access to used space, free space, and disk activity for installed drives along with S.M.A.R.T. status monitoring, and a whole raft of realtime data from sensors, including temperatures, hard drive temperatures, fans, CPU frequency, GPU frequency, voltages, current and power.

And on top of that, iStat menus is a beautiful app, with all the information presented in a neat, logical, yet compact way (after all, there is a lot of information to display!).

There's a 14-day free trial of iStat Menus available (which is more than enough time to fall in love with this app), and after that a single license costs $14.39, and a 5-Mac family Pack is $17.99.

Highly recommended!