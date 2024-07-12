'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This eye massager helps my migraines, and it's on sale ahead of Prime Day
I am someone who gets headaches -- a lot. And sometimes, no matter what over-the-counter medication I take or herbal remedies I try out, it just won't go away. Desperate to find a solution to the migraines that would render it impossible to write, I bought the Renpho Heated Eye Massager to try out, and I'm so glad I did.
Also: The best early Prime Day deals right now
This little gadget is now my go-to tool when I feel a headache or migraine come on. And while it's normally fairly expensive at $130, it's on sale for $57 ahead of Amazon Prime Day sales. (Don't forget to apply the $10 coupon before adding to your cart to receive the full $73 discount.)
This high-tech eye mask uses compression, heat, and vibration to massage your eyes and temples, effectively giving your head and eyes a break. Especially if you're like me and stare at a screen all day, using this eye massager at the end of a workday is a game changer.
It also has soothing, relaxing music while massaging and heating your eyes (so soothing I've fallen asleep while wearing it more than a few times). However, you can connect the mask via Bluetooth to play your own music or sounds (such as white noise, which can actually help relieve migraine symptoms).
Also: These 7 tech products helped us find inner peace
I've used this eye massager so much it's now my go-to gift for people -- and everyone I gift it to is as equally impressed and loves using it.
Whether you want it for yourself or to gift to someone else, I highly recommend the Renpho Eye Massageras an early Prime Day buy. Remember, Amazon Prime Day lasts from Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17, so be sure to snag this deal before the event is over.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.