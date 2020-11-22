This fintech and blockchain training bundle features 8 courses for $40

Blockchain could very well be the technology of the future. It's gaining ground among businesses and financial providers because of its ability to record information across multiple systems, which improves transparency and security while reducing the risk of data tampering or loss. Similarly, blockchain may be used to solve ethics and bias issues in regards to machine learning and AI algorithms.

With the rise of big data and fintech, blockchain will play a pivotal role in our economy moving forward, so learning how blockchain works and how it can be applied will help you stand out on the job market. If you're looking for fun, comprehensive courses that will get you up to speed with blockchain, fintech, data science, and more, look no further than The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle by FinTech School. This bundle is available to ZDNet readers for $39.99, but you can get an additional 15% off if you use coupon code SAVE15NOV before Black Friday.

FinTech School provides practical fintech training through online courses, covering topics ranging from AI to robo-advisors. With this bundle, you'll get full access to eight of FinTech School's courses, each of which is taught by practicing fintech entrepreneurs and financial services professionals with decades of experience. For example, AI in FinTech is taught by Gregory LaBlanc, an instructor at the Haas School of Business and Berkeley Law who specializes in finance and strategy.

If you're primarily interested in blockchain technology, we recommend that you take the Intro to Blockchain and Blockchain Essentials courses. The first course will provide a general overview of blockchain, including its history, how it's used, and why it matters. Once you have the fundamentals down, Blockchain Essentials will cover its real-world applications. This bundle also covers many more topics such as fintech startups and stablecoin to supplement your newly minted knowledge.

Blockchain will find its way into every industry sooner or later. With The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle, you can prepare for a blockchain-based future for $39.99.