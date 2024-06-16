This handy MagSafe SSD accessory should be in every content creator's arsenal

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Over the last few years, I've seen tons of new MagSafe products used in all sorts of applications for the iPhone from power banks to wallets. The magnetic technology is convenient and efficient, and can lead to a host of clever products. Case in point: the P10 MagSafe Portable SSD by Aiffro.

This portable SSD is a creative solution that approaches portable storage in a unique way, but there are a few usability catches that I'll break down shortly. First, the specs.

Aiffro P10 MagSafe portable SSD tech specs

Output interface : USB3.2 Type C

: USB3.2 Type C Capacity : 1TB/2TB

: 1TB/2TB Dimensions : 59 x 59 x 6.5 mm

: 59 x 59 x 6.5 mm Performance:

Sequential read: Up to 2,000 MB/s

Sequential write: Up to 1,800 MB/s

Sequential read: Up to 2,000 MB/s Sequential write: Up to 1,800 MB/s Operating power consumption : 1 - 3W

: 1 - 3W Operating system compatibility : Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, iOS

: Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, iOS Device compatibility: PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones with Type-C interface

In the kit you get the portable SSD, an aluminum and plastic disk that attaches to the back of the iPhone 15 (not compatible with earlier iPhones using Lightning), and two cables – a flat cable and a cable with a 180-degree bend at the end.

Two cables supplied with the Aiffro P10. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The idea is simple – you attach the disk to the back of your iPhone, connect the cable, and away you go.

But there's a slight issue: if you have a thick case, or the case has a flap covering the port, the cable arrangement doesn't work. Sure, you can clip the drive to the back of your iPhone and detach it and leave it dangling when you need to use it, but that defeats the purpose, as now you're carrying a cable.

If you have a thick case, using magSafe is a no go. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the disk, there is a tiny button to switch the drive on and off. This is a useful feature because if it's left on while connected to your phone, it will drain the battery.

Performance is good, with my benchmark scores hitting close to the rated 1,800 MB/s write speeds. However, it falls short on read speeds, achieving less than 50 percent of the rated speed.

While not everyone needs a terabyte or two stuck to the back of their iPhone, if you're the type who carries around a flash drive on a keychain, you might find the Aiffro P10 MagSafe portable SSD an innovative solution.

Yes, you have to carry cables along with the drive, and yes, some cases might be awkward. It's also a bit on the pricey side. But if you need external storage and you're a fan of MagSafe products, it's a convenient solution.