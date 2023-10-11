'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This iPad is seeing a rare discount for October Prime Day deals
If you're looking for an amazing tablet, you can't go wrong with an iPad, but Apple products don't often see big discounts during big sales. Amazon's October Prime Day, however, is featuring some great Apple deals, including a $399 iPad 10th Generation.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
Just launched last year, the iPad 10th Gen is available in four colors: Blue, Yellow, Pink, and Silver. It features a 2360 x 1640 pixels touch Liquid Retina display that stretches 10.9 inches diagonally and is available in 64GB or 256GB of storage.
Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the 10th-generation iPad is perfect for everyday use, including as a go-to for students who don't need the extra features an iPad Pro has.
Also: iPad (10th Gen, 2022) review: Months later, still a confusingly good tablet
That being said, this iPad has many of the features of newer models: It has thinner bezels than its predecessor, no Touch ID and home button, and dual speakers to the left and right sides when placed horizontally. It also features an improved front-facing camera for FaceTime and conference calls compared to older generations.
If you have someone asking for an iPad this holiday season, the 10th-generation iPad at $399 may just be the one to check them off your shopping list. Apple future-proofed the 10th-Gen iPad with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, just like the ones in the newer iPhone 15.