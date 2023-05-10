This is Google's $499 Pixel 7a, and fans have a lot to be excited about

June Wan/ZDNET

Google just announced the Pixel 7a, the newest iteration of its popular mid-range phone line, during the company's I/O developer conference. The Google Pixel 7a has a wave of upgrades, from improved camera quality and charging tech to security and new, vibrant colors.

At $499, the Pixel 7a is slightly more expensive than its predecessor but still significantly cheaper compared to the industry average, offering users a familiar Google smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Review: Google Pixel 7a: Meet the new best sub-$500 Android phone

Though the Pixel 7a doesn't have the most premium hardware, the Pixel lineup has great reviews for its display, battery life, camera quality, and affordability. We rounded up the most important features to help you decide if the Pixel 7a could be the right phone for you.

1. Improvements in all the right places

The Pixel 7a's 6.1-inch display also received an upgrade, now boasting a 90Hz refresh rate. Internally, the phone has 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Google's latest Tensor G2 processor. The chip powers the Pixel's machine learning and AI capabilities to improve audio quality on phone calls and camera and video quality, among other things.

Also: Google Pixel's Magic Eraser can wipe out the most obnoxious photobombers. Here's how

The Pixel 7a includes an array of upgraded camera sensors, too, with the phone now featuring a 64MP rear camera and 13MP, ultrawide front camera. Night Sight is also present, as is the Pixel 7 series' Super Res Zoom, which allows for clear up-close portraits even from a distance.

June Wan/ZDNET

2. Wireless charging

The Pixel 7a is the first of its kind to support wireless charging, either with a Pixel Stand or a Qi-certified charger. Wireless charging capability has been a common feat on Google's more expensive Pixel devices, making this a standout feature for the A-series model.

3. Durability, longevity, and security

Google says the Pixel 7a is the most durable A-series phone yet. The Pixel 7a is adorned with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 scratch-resistant display, a metal frame and camera bar, and touts an IP67 rating, making it both dust-tight and water-resistant.

Also: How to enable Google Assistant quick phrases on your Pixel phone to save time

The Pixel 7a is equipped with Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock to keep it safe via quick and secure biometric security measures. (Note that the previous Pixel 6a didn't have facial unlocking.) The phone also has Google's free VPN service, powered by Google One, preinstalled to keep your online browsing and app activity private.

And with five years of guaranteed security updates, the Pixel 7a's physical durability is rightfully paired with its software longevity.

Google

The Google Pixel 7a is available in four colors: Charcoal, Sea, Snow, and a Google Store exclusive, Coral. You can preorder a phone for yourself starting today for $499, and availability will span from the Google Store to most major retailers.