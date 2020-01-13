This is what Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G looks like

Samsung says it shipped 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019 It is expected that Samsung will release a 5G tablet at the start of this year.

A couple of weeks ago, a rumor surfaced stating that Samsung wouldn't call its next flagship smartphone the Galaxy S11, was expected. Instead, Samsung would go with "Galaxy S20" for the name. Last year's Galaxy S release was called the Galaxy S10.

Samsung is holding its next Unpacked keynote on Feb. 11 in San Francisco, Cali., where we expect the company will announce the S20 lineup, and possibly a clamshell foldable phone.

Ahead of the announcement, a trio of pictures appeared on Twitter over the weekend, and they seemingly confirm not only the new name, but the four-camera setup on the back, and a slightly changed overall design for the S20-series.

S20+ 5G looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0vppZ65wys — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

The images come courtesy of Max Weinbach, a writer XDA Developers, who received the photos from a source.

Let's start with the back of the phone. In addition to the very prominent sticker reminding whoever has access to the device that it's "CONFIDENTIAL" and very clearly states that no photos are allowed, the rear camera array lines up with previous leaks. There are four cameras in a rectangular box. Last year's S10+ had three cameras -- a wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens. It's unclear what the fourth lens will do on the S20+.

The name is seemingly confirmed by a photo of the phone turning on, which is when Samsung phones display their name and model number. Specifically, the photos are of a Galaxy S20+ 5G.

As you can see in the photos, and later mentioned by Weinbach on Twitter, the S20+ doesn't use a curved edge display as Samsung has used for the past few years. Instead, it has a flatter 2.5D glass design.

I've reached out to Samsung for a comment on the photos and will update this post if I hear back.

In the meantime, you can check out everything else we know about the Galaxy S11, excuse me, S20 before it launches next month. What do you think about the S20's new name and look?