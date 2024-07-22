This Khan Academy AI tool helps students combat writer's block - here's how

Khanmigo

One of generative AI's most impressive capabilities is composing text that reads well, follows proper structure, and adheres to language and punctuation rules. Khan Academy found a way to harness these capabilities to help students improve their writing -- and not by generating first drafts for them.

On Monday, Khan Academy announced it is piloting Khanmigo Writing Coach, an AI tool that guides students through writing their first drafts to promote learning and combat writer's block.

The Writing Coach helps students through the entire writing process by breaking it down into four different stages: understanding, outlining, drafting, and revising.

To help students understand the assignment, Khanmigo first breaks down the task and helps them develop a plan for tackling it. The AI tool then walks students through the outlining process by teaching them the components of an essay, including how to develop a strong thesis, topic sentences, supporting evidence, and more. For the drafting process, it does not generate text for the student; rather, it guides and motivates them as they attempt to write it.

Lastly, the revision process offers learners personalized feedback. Throughout the entire experience, Khanmigo can also answer any questions the learner types into the chat, accepting and outputting conversational prompts.

The process breakdown shows that the Writing Coach never directly generates text for the assignment. Khan Academy purposefully designed Khanmigo this way, as the company explains that the tool's purpose isn't to produce perfect text but rather to teach students to become writers.

"Unlike other AI writing tools, Writing Coach isn't an evaluative tool or a productivity tool with the purpose of producing better writing – it's an AI-enabled instructional tool with the purpose of producing better writers," said Sarah Robertson, Senior Product Manager at Khan Academy.

Teachers can also benefit from the tool. In the fall, Khanmigo Writing Coach will have features such as detailed reporting, which will give teachers summaries of class and student-level feedback, and academic integrity monitoring, which will alert teachers of potential plagiarism.

If you are a teacher or parent interested in learning more about Khanmigo, you can visit the Khanmigo site for more information regarding pricing and availability.