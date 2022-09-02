Save 20% this Labor Day on a subscription to LogicLike Brain Games and Tricky Puzzles

StackCommerce

Learning new things is always easier when it's fun, no matter what age. And now, you can make learning fun for your kids with a lifetime subscription to LogicLike.

This is an assortment of brain activities, including riddles and puzzles, that can be easily accessed online using any browser or with iOS and Android apps. Not only do the activities help foster learning, but they can also boost problem-solving skills in both children and adults.

The games are handpicked to provide valuable skills that will keep users engaged. The children's games were designed to be clear, simple, and, most of all, practical. The step-by-step courses ensure that skills are evenly developed; every task has hints and exciting images to keep children engaged and motivated.

Particular care has been taken with animations and other elements of the app's design, so children find it exciting. The activities generate curiosity and a desire to learn about new things. LogicLike aids in the development of non-standard, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, plus the ability to reason, reflect, and make sense of things.

In addition to game-based learning, your subscription includes over 4,500 edutainment tasks, more than 30 topics, world rankings, hero cards, and a progress tracker. Categories include Grades K, 1-2, and 3-4, as well as Brain Teasers, Countries, and Capitals, with genres ranging from Extreme Math to Fantasy World and Natural World. It's no wonder LogicLike holds 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store.

Start learning new things and having fun today with LogicLike Brain Games and Tricky Puzzles.