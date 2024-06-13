This Linux distro could be the solution for anyone jumping ship from Windows

wattOS may not win any best-looking desktop awards, but it will make you feel right at home. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

One aspect of Linux that makes it rise above the competition is its ability to give life to older hardware. When Microsoft stops supporting Windows 10 in 2025, your computer doesn't have to end up in a landfill. You can theoretically just switch over to Linux.

Because of this, there are several Linux distributions out there catering to users who want to keep their computers beyond their default OS's end of life. Many of those distributions depend on lightweight desktops to avoid the overhead found in GNOME and Plasma and they work extraordinarily well, even on lesser-powered machines.

One such distribution is wattOS. Just like its website, wattOS is simple and easy to use. In fact, anyone who's used a Windows computer could probably sit down and navigate the window manager right off the bat. The UI consists of a panel, a menu, clickable icons, and a system tray. Think Windows XP/7.

wattOS is based on Debian and strives to be as energy-efficient as possible. When you run this OS on modern hardware, you'll be shocked at how fast it runs. Apps open in the blink of an eye and there's virtually no lag. And because wattOS enjoys a Debian base, it's as reliable as any OS you've ever used.

At first glance, it seems as though wattOS might be the ideal Linux distribution for anyone new to the open-source operating system (especially those with computers running Windows 7, 8, or 10). And that's a fair assumption. But there are definitely some things new users should keep in mind.

Out of the box with wattOS, you get the Gdebi package installer, which works when you download a .deb file from a website. You can either install the package from your download directory, or Gdebi will automatically open when you save the file.

You also get the Synaptic Package Manager, which is a GUI for installing applications that has been around for years. I remember a day when Synaptic was an absolute must for anyone wanting to make Linux a bit easier. But these days, Synaptic pales in comparison to tools like GNOME Software or KDE Discover.

The Synaptic Package Manager might not be the easiest to use, but it is effective. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

That's not to say Synaptic is bad. It's not. In fact, it's still a viable solution and makes installing software straightforward. The only problem is that it's a bit out of date.

To install software, you simply open Synaptic (from Menu > Preferences > Synaptic Package Manager), search for the application you want to install, click Apply, click Apply again, and allow the installation to complete.

The only issue you might run into with Synaptic is the package names aren't always user-friendly, and the search results typically include dependencies and other related software, which means you might have to scroll through the results to find the application you want. Even so, Synaptic does a great job of installing applications and preventing users from having to use the command line.

From panel to dock

When considering UIs, I tend to prefer a dock over a panel. Fortunately, Openbox allows the panel to be customized. Just right-click it, and you can configure its geometry, appearance, applets, and more. As you can see, I've center-aligned it, and then set a fixed width of 663 pixels to make it look more dock-like. It's not as clean as a traditional dock, but it works.

If you want a more traditional dock, you could always install Cairo or Latte dock from Synaptic, both of which give you more options and a cleaner look. Even as a lightweight distribution, wattOS still retains the usual Linux flexibility. Here, I bumped the panel to the top of the desktop to create a MacOS feel for the desktop.

With the addition of Cairo Dock, wattOS takes on a rather familiar look. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

One thing that took me by surprise was the dark theme. I'm usually averse to dark themes; I often find them hard to use. For whatever reason, however, the wattOS dark theme (which is the default) is much easier on the eyes than the light theme. This is the first time I can remember liking the dark theme more.

Final thought

It only takes a little bit of extra work to make wattOS a user-friendly desktop operating system. And, if I'm being totally honest, all it really takes is getting to know the Synaptic Package Manager. Beyond that, it's just a matter of tweaking the Openbox Window Manager to your liking, and that isn't even remotely challenging.

If you're looking for a simple way to not only give that aging computer a new lease on life, but to also jump onto the Linux bandwagon, wattOS is a solid choice. It might not be quite as simple as, say, Linux Mint, but if your hardware isn't exactly up to modern-day system requirements, this open-source OS is a fantastic option.