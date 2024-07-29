This Linux distro isn't the easiest to use, but it's one of the most rewarding

Jack Wallen\ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

NixOS is an open-source operating system that is available to install and use for free.

It offers several desktop environments to choose from, is as rock-solid as any OS on the market, and performs quite well.



However, there's a fairly steep learning curve for installing non-free software.



What new Linux users need to know

Before we get into this review, I want to offer some information for users who are new to Linux. If you're uncomfortable using the command line or diving down rabbit holes to figure out how to do something that should "just work out of the box," then NixOS is probably not for you.

However, that's not to say someone with minimal familiarity with the command line would fail with this distribution. For example, if you only need open-source software, NixOS could be a viable option. If, however, you need apps like Chrome, Slack, and Spotify, you might run into some frustration that will send you packing back to Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or (ugh) Windows.

With that said, let's get to what makes this distribution great.

Not everyone wants an Ubuntu or Linux Mint distribution. I'm not saying those two operating systems aren't outstanding, but at some point, a Linux user might want something a bit more robust.

I've tried nearly every Linux OS I've come across, from the ridiculously simple (Ubuntu) to the astoundingly complex (Gentoo) and everything in between. So when I find a Linux distribution that can challenge me, I jump at the chance to see what it can do.

Such is the case with NixOS. This from-scratch Linux distribution isn't nearly on the level of difficulty as Gentoo, but it's not quite as user-friendly as Ubuntu. Where does that leave it? I'd say somewhere between Ubuntu and Arch Linux.

You'll find two official versions of NixOS — one with GNOME and one with Plasma Desktop. During the installation, you'll be offered the opportunity to install from a list of different desktop environments. For my testing, I chose Deepin Desktop because I'm a fan of its layout. So you might be asking: with so many easy-to-use desktop environments, why would NixOS be considered challenging for new users?

First off, there's no GUI app store. That's right. With NixOS, you install packages via the command line. But don't worry, NixOS has something to help you out with that. Open your web browser and point it to search.nix.org. On that site, you can search for any piece of software you need to install and it will give you the command to do just that. For example, to search for Slack, the install command is:

nix-shell -p slack

Ah, but we then run into our first problem. You see, out of the box, NixOS is configured to not install non-free software without a bit of help. When you run the above command, you'll see in the output that there are two ways around this:

a) To temporarily allow non-free packages, you can set a particular environment variable with the command: export NIXPKGS_ALLOW_UNFREE=1

b) For `nixos-rebuild` set { nixpkgs.config.allowUnfree = true; } in /etc/nixos/configuration.nix.



However, when I look in configuration.nix, the allowUnfree option is already set to true. What's the deal? Turns out, even though that option is global, you still have to create a config file in your home directory, specifically in ~/.config/nixpkgs. Oh, but wait, the nixpkgs directory doesn't exist, so you have to create it first.

Hopefully, you're starting to see why, even with a user-friendly GUI, NixOS isn't a good choice for new users. It's a great choice if you have plenty of Linux experience, as it's as rock solid as Debian or Arch. And if you only want to use open-source (free) software, you won't have much in the way of problems (as long as you're comfortable with the command line).

Beyond the installation of non-free software, what is NixOS like? It's a stable, efficient operating system that's also secure and includes nearly everything you need to get started (minus an office suite and email client). For those who need an office suite, you can install LibreOffice with:

nix-shell -p libreoffice

If you need an email client, try:

nix-shell -p thunderbird

The final frustration I'll mention with this is that, even after successfully installing an app, you won't find it in the menu. Argh! I even had an instance where, after installing LibreOffice and logging out, it seemed LibreOffice vanished and I had to install it again. Even then, I opened the app and tried adding it to the dock only to discover it was an unrecognized application. Good news, after a reboot, everything was exactly as it should be. I'm just not used to rebooting after installing an application in Linux. Go figure.

All it took was a reboot after installation and LibreOffice was in the desktop menu and ready to use. Jack Wallen\ZDNET

Frustrations can mount quickly with NixOS. Those frustrations are, however, surmountable. It just takes time. And effort. And Google (or DuckDuckGo). That's why I recommend NixOS to Linux users who have a solid understanding of the basics.

Usually, when I do a review of a Linux distribution, I install it as a VirtualBox virtual machine, kick the tires, and delete the VM when I'm finished. However, with NixOS, I plan on keeping it around for a while, so I can better learn the ins and outs of using this fascinating OS.

If you're comfortable using the Linux command line, and like a challenge, you should certainly give NixOS a try. Once you have everything up and running with this open-source operating system, it will not let you down.