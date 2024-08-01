This Roku soundbar turned my old TV into the ultimate 4K theater experience

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

key takeaways

The Roku Streambar Pro

This device is part soundbar and part streaming stick, making using both easier than ever. Private listening mode is a nice addition to late-night watching.

Even with the sleek design, simplicity is the goal with the Roku all-in-one.

Roku is a name that's quickly become synonymous with streaming, but the company has branched out in recent years into TVs and TV accessories -- including speakers and soundbars. For the most part, Roku's products are intended to make things easy, and that's where the Streambar Pro comes into play.

One of the best soundbars I've tested is not made by Bose or Sony

The Streambar Pro is a soundbar that doubles as a streaming stick. It combines the Roku Streambar and the Roku 4K streaming stick into one device. So, how does it perform, and should you buy one? Let's dive in.

First, it's worth noting that the Roku Streambar Pro will work with any TV, not just Roku's. In fact, that's one of the device's biggest advantages: a non-Roku TV essentially becomes one.

Along with the soundbar and cables to connect it, the box includes a standard Roku voice-controlled remote with a headphone jack and earbuds for private listening.

The front of the bar illustrates Roku's aim for simplicity. There's only a single power light and no buttons to be found. All volume and settings controls are handled via the remote. And given that I can't remember the last time I used the physical buttons on my everyday soundbar, I like the sleek look.

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

On the back of the soundbar, it's just as simple -- USB, optical, and HDMI ports, depending on how you want to connect the device to your TV. The setup process was short and sweet; I connected the device to my TV's HDMI ARC port and followed the on-screen instructions.

I replaced my TV with this long-throw projector and it's absolutely worth it

One of the biggest problems I have with my main TV is that the audio is poor and often not even loud enough to hear over our two kids and our dog. I have a soundbar that works fine, but dialogue can still be tough to understand, so I always use closed captioning.

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

Because of my TV's limitations, the Voice Clarity feature on the Roku soundbar was one of the first things I tested out. The feature has off, low, and high modes, and there was a noticeable difference when it was enabled. The maximum version of Voice Clarity is almost too much, but I found the feature useful if I watched something late at night and wanted to ensure I didn't wake up my kids.

Like many modern televisions and soundbars, this device utilizes virtual surround to mimic a surround-sound system. I've tried this feature on many different devices with varying levels of success, so I wasn't expecting much. I'm not a fan of superhero movies, but I figured that kind of film would be a good way to test the surround-sound feature.

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

I fired up the first superhero movie I saw -- The Flash -- and fast-forwarded straight to the first explosion. When I hit play, the room filled with deep rumbles that didn't quite reach a true surround-sound system but got pretty close -- much more so than the default audio on my TV. There's no support for immersive formats like Dolby Atmos, but the virtual surround works well.

I replaced my expensive Klipsch soundbar with a $300 Hisense, and it surprised me in the best way

This soundbar doesn't have a subwoofer, but the bass was sufficient and gave a nice rumble when needed. Other than a few profiles to choose from, there aren't many settings to tinker with, but since simplicity and ease are the primary focus here, that's expected.

Regarding 4K streaming, which is the other half of this product offering, the interface is pretty much identical to the one found on Roku's televisions and its streaming stick. All your major apps are available, plus dedicated ones for music streaming. I didn't have any trouble getting logged in and installing new apps. Plus, the voice navigation to pull up apps worked flawlessly. Maybe it's just because my television is several years old, but the soundbar interface seemed a bit faster and more responsive than the one on my television, which is a big-box store brand.

buying advice

Ultimately, the Streambar Pro is similar to the Roku Streambar, but this version is much wider and adds useful features, such as private listening. The device performs in line with other mid-range soundbars, but the value of adding Roku 4K streaming gives it an edge.

There are plenty of soundbar options available if you want to upgrade your TV's audio. But if you want to give your TV a serious audio boost and add 4K Roku streaming for under $200, the Streambar Pro does the job perfectly.