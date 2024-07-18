This rugged Android breaks the curse of ugly-yet-durable smartphones (and it's on sale)

The Oukitel WP 35 phone is a beast. Full Name/ZDNET

It offers an impressive battery life, a case that protects the phone from the elements, and performance that belies it's sub-$300 price tag.



The phone is heavy and requires a bit of tweaking to get a traditional Android experience.

I've reviewed a lot of budget Android phones. Most of them fall into one of three categories:

Good-looking but underpowered. Ugly but performs well. Good looking and performs better than expected.

I'm always surprised at how many fall under the third category, especially as the price range drops under $300. One such phone is the Oukitel WP35 5G. In keeping with Oukitel's tradition, this is a big, rugged phone with a massive battery.

Oukitel has been cranking out these types of devices for a while now and as far as the market is concerned, the clear leader by far. The WP35 isn't quite as beefy as, say, the Doogee V Max Plus, but it's certainly close. And at half the cost of the Doogee, the Oukitel makes for an impressive device.

Oukitel WP35 5G tech specs

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset

Storage: 264GB



RAM: 8GB + 16GB virtual extended



Cameras: 64MP main camera (Sony @IMX682) with a 1/1.73" sensor, a 8MP night vision camera, and a 2MP macro camera



Battery: 11000 mAh for 60 days of standby, 75 hours of calling, 60 hours music, 15 hours video, and 12 hours gaming



Display: 6.6" 2.4K at 1080 X 2408 resolution with 400 PPI Pixel Density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5



Durability: Military-grade drop resistance and IP68 & IP69K waterproof rating



Biometrics: Fingerprint and face unlock



OS: Android 14



Dual Nano SIM support



Price: $329 on Amazon $299 on the Oukitel site



My experience



The WP35 dwarfs my old Pixel 7 Pro. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

What surprised me the most about the WP35 is the size. Even though the phone includes an 11000 mAh battery, it's not nearly as thick as other phones with the same massive power source. The WP35 is only 14.9 mm thick, where similar phones (with similarly-sized batteries) can be over 20 mm thick.

The next thing that caught my attention was its UI. Oukitel has done a beautiful job with the aesthetics of the interface, giving it an almost iPhone-like look. Pull down the notification shade and you'll get a nice blurred background with elegant icons and notifications, and the animations overall are smooth and well-integrated, with virtually no lag.

Regarding the phone's biometrics, the facial unlock is nearly instantaneous, and the fingerprint scanner (located on the side of the device), doesn't feel like a cheap afterthought like it does on similarly-priced phones. In fact, everything about the WP35 is rock solid.

Of course, the big draw to this device is the battery, and boy does it overachieve. You will not find a phone from the major players (Google, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, Apple, etc.) that can compete with the battery life of these Godzilla-sized phones. If you want a device with a battery that will last and last, (and last and last) this is the one for you (especially if you're not interested in paying flagship prices).

In terms of functionality, I have no complaints. Apps install and open quickly, the display is more than bright enough, and there are some rather interesting features you won't find on other devices (such as the underwater mode for the camera that makes it possible for you to tap the screen and take a photo, even when underwater).

If you're looking for a phone that can take a beating, last days between charges, performs well, and won't break the bank, the Oukitel WP35 is a brilliant option. It's not without it's misses though.

First off, like most Oukitel phones, the UI doesn't include an App Drawer, which bothers me to no end. I prefer a minimal home screen, but with this device, all apps install their launchers to the home screen (ala iOS), which means it's impossible to sport a minimal UI.

Fortunately, that's just the default configuration. If you go to open Home Settings (long-press the Homescreen and tap the Settings icon), and then tap Launcher Style, you can enable the App Drawer. After enabling the App Drawer, you can then configure Android to not install new apps to the Home Screen and you're good to go.

Another nit to pick is the sound. It's surprisingly quiet. Even maxed out, YouTube videos aren't really loud enough to enjoy. Of course, to get around that, connect a pair of headphones and it's fine.

ZDNET's buying advice

The Oukitel WP35 is an outstanding bargain that will serve anyone who doesn't mind carrying a phone in their pocket that tests the strength and integrity of their belt. The WP35 weighs about as much as my Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro combined (455 grams), so yes, it's heavy, but it's due to the protective chassis and battery. And for how well it's made, it's worth every gram.