This sneaky Best Buy deal lets you snag a free MacBook Air M3 - here's how

Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

Last month at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled the latest AI innovations and updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and the rest of its software ensemble. Right now, Best Buy is offering a sneaky trade-in deal that might allow you to nab a new MacBook Air M3 for nothing. That's right -- the retail giant's $100 discount and trade-in rebate offer of up to $900 off is technically enough to cover the entire cost of a new MacBook Air M3, which absolutely beats out any other discounts we've seen during Memorial Day and even Prime Day earlier this month by a longshot.

This 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is already $200 off its retail price, and Best Buy's trade-in deal makes it the best offer we've seen yet. You will need to trade in a laptop that's in working condition to obtain the full rebate, but thankfully most laptops on the market carry a value that will equate to a significant discount. If you're trading up from an older MacBook Air M2, for example, you'll certainly be able to swipe up the new M3 for under $400, and we think grabbing a new Mac (especially the newest model) for less than $500 is more than just a good idea.

Plus, My Best Buy Plus members can save an extra $50. You can sign up for a membership for $50/year and gain access to exclusive deals, free shipping, and longer return windows.

The MacBook Air lineup is frequently one of ZDNET's top picks. It was our best overall Mac in 2023 and the 2022 ZDNET product of the year. It's also our current pick for the best laptop for college, thanks to a portable, sleek form factor that matches an impressive performance that's pro enough for any student.

Review: MacBook Air M3

A few months ago, Apple's best-selling laptop leaped forward with the M3 chip, a boost to AI, and support for two external monitors to entice more pros. ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner went hands-on with the then-new MacBook Air M3 in March 2024 and called it a "worthy successor" to its previous iterations.

"The M3 MacBook Air is a worthy successor, now offered in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. ZDNET has tested both... and has been impressed enough with their three big upgrades that make these new machines an easy buy recommendation for pros and enthusiasts who need more AI power and multiple external monitors," Hiner said in his review.

If you're looking to snag the MacBook Air M3 for school, work, or personal use, there's no better time than right now, when it could be yours for nothing at Best Buy.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.