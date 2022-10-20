This tiny car charger will charge your laptop, tablet, and smartphone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you spend time in a car, then having a charger that can keep your devices batteries topped up is essential.
The problem is, there are a lot of car chargers out there that promise a lot more than they can deliver.
There are three things I look for from a good car charger:
The 160W Baseus car charger delivers on all this.
Also: Tiny USB-C charger packs a lot of power
This car charger has three outputs:
Along with the charger comes a quality 1-meter 100W USB-C-to-USB-C cable.
On the front of the unit is a subtle blue LED. It's bright enough to let me know it's working, but subtle enough to not be annoying in the dark.
Each port can output the maximum power independent of the load on the other ports, giving the car charger a maximum output of 160W. The 100W output is enough to charge my 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (not at the full 140W, but 100W is ample when on the move).
Also: This USB-C charger can power four devices at once and look good doing it
As for temperature management, the unit stays below 50°C, even when under full load.
I'm very happy with the 160W Baseus car charger. It's a quality car charger that delivers on everything it promises, and does so in a safe and reliable way.