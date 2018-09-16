 '

Three new iPhones and an Apple Watch, e Foundation OS, Pixelbook 2 leaks (MobileTechRoundup show #444)

Apple held its annual iPhone event this past week and as a result Kevin and I spent most of the podcast talking about the three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

Apple held its annual iPhone event this past week and as a result Kevin and I spent most of MobileTechRoundup show #444 talking about the three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4.

  • Three new iPhone models: Who's upgrading and to what?
  • And a new Apple Watch 4, which one of us pre-ordered. Find out why.
  • Have you heard of the e Foundation project?
  • Pixelbook 2 leaks in several ads
  • Chrome OS tablets are getting a nifty desktop mode when docked

Running time: 81 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 82MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

