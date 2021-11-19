Top electric bike Black Friday deals: $1,000 off Serial 1, $250 off SWFT e-bikes

Unless you've been staying at home throughout the pandemic, you may have noticed an influx of electric bikes or e-bikes beaming up and down your city's streets. For example, I'm writing this article out of our New York City office and can see more e-bikes than taxis when looking out of the window. But, this shouldn't come as surprise as more people are working from home and fewer cars are on the streets. So should you buy one for yourself?

If you've been contemplating about buying an e-bike and don't know where to start, I highly recommend reading our beginner's guide first, which breaks down the key factors to consider. Outside of things like power, tires, and frames, you should also consider pricing. Luckily, that's partially taken care of thanks to the abundance of Black Friday deals on e-bikes happening right now. Here are the best:

SWFT FLEET e-bike for $749.99 $250 off With a $250 discount, the SWFT FLEET e-bike is a fantastic option for first-timers and casual riders. The bike follows the traditional cruiser design, with high handle bars to keep your posture straight and comfortable when riding. It has all the e-bike essentials like a built-in monitor that displays your battery and speed, and a rechargeable battery that is detachable. The bike can go upwards of 19.8 mph which is not the fastest, but enough to stay within most city limits and get you from point A to B with a breeze.

Bird A-Frame e-bike for $1,999.99 $300 off Google It may shock you to see the price tag of e-bikes if you're only familiar with the cost of regular bicycles. But for a discounted price of $1,999.99 ($300 off), the Bird A-Frame is actually a very competitive offer. On the outside, the Bird A-Frame looks sleek, minimal, and can easily be mistaken for a regular bike -- which is not a bad thing. Inside houses a 500-watt motor that can get you upwards of 20mph. Besides the looks, the aluminum alloy frame makes for a very sturdy and durable build, good enough to ride on rough roads and terrain.

$1000 off all Serial 1 e-bikes Starting at $2,799 Serial 1 is the Harley Davidson of e-bikes, and I'm not saying that because Serial 1 is a sub-brand to the infamous motorcycle manufacturer. The company actually offers some of the best motors and gear assembly that I've seen with e-bikes. And to top it off, Serial 1 is slashing $1,000 off all of its models, starting today. That includes the standard Mosh, which sells for $2,799 now, and the flagship, Rush, for $4,599.

GEN3 The Groove Foldable e-bike for $1,449.99 $150 off The main reason you'd want to consider an electric scooter or skateboard over a bike is portability, especially if you need to go up stairs or get through tight corridors. Luckily, e-bikes like GEN3's The Groove have similar power and speeds as conventional e-bikes but can fold as well. To start, GEN3's offering is not the sleekest or premium. In fact, it looks more like a mountain bike -- thanks to the fat puncture-resistant tires -- than a commuter bike. But if you can get pass the design, there's no better option for a portable e-bike.

SWFT ZIP e-bike for $1,149.99 $250 off Possibly the coolest looking e-bike on this list, the SWFT ZIP sees a $250 Black Friday discount at Best Buy, putting it at just $1,149.99. For the price, you're getting a vehicle that maxes out at 19.8mph, up to 37 miles of drive per charge, and fat tires to help sandy, snowy, and rocky terrain. The look, though, is what sells this e-bike to many.

As always, we will be monitoring all the e-bike deals available over the next weeks. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.