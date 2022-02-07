Why you can trust ZDNet
Transform basic computing skills into a well-paid AWS career with this $30 bundle

Even if you only have the most basic computer experience, you can start training for a lucrative career as an AWS professional.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the most utilized cloud platform globally. Positions that require an AWS certification are well-paid, so learning the skills needed to become an AWS professional is a smart career move. Fortunately, only the most basic computer skills are required to begin training for that career path with the 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle, and it's currently on sale for only $29.99.

Total novices can dive right in with the "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Course." It teaches you how to design secure solutions with AWS, so you can pass the certification exam to become a Solutions Architect Associate. 

Familiarity with Amazon's Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an absolute must to become an AWS professional, and "Amazon VPC Mastery for AWS Certifications" teaches you how to create VPCs with the VPC Wizard quickly. The course is presented by Coding Gears, which provides easy-to-learn technical courses you can take at your own pace. Instructors have over 20 years of experience and have trained thousands of students over more than a decade. Students love this course, rating it an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

Get a twofer with "AWS Machine Learning Using Python 2022" and learn Python programming, as well as AWS Rekognition machine learning, with lots of hands-on instruction. Companies are actively searching for AWS professionals who can help them move into the cloud, and "AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals" teaches you how to do that.

The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

Basic knowledge of SQL query syntax, and the AWS platform would be helpful when taking "Amazon AWS QuickSight, Glue, Athena, & S3 Fundamentals 2022", but they're not necessary to learn how to make superb visualizations. However, you need basic knowledge about databases, IT infrastructure setup, and cloud computing to tackle "AWS Master Class: Databases in the Cloud With AWS RDS."

You'll learn how to build DevOps pipelines with AWS CodeStar in "AWS CodePipeline DevOps CI/CD Masterclass 2022" and with Jenkins in "Mastering Jenkins CI with Amazon AWS: Build DevOps Pipeline." Then you can take "AWS Certified DevOps Engineer" to pass the certification exam.

Don't miss this chance to train to become an AWS professional. Get the 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle now while it's on sale for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

