Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Treat yourself to three mystery tech-themed items for just $60

If you like surprises, then you'll love the Tech Mystery Box. It's especially worth a peek at its current discount

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Instead of being fooled on April 1st, why not plan for a more pleasant surprise? We're offering mystery boxes containing three items during our April Fools' Day promotion. You won't know what you're getting until you receive your mystery box, and that's part of the fun!

One thing you can be sure of is that you're getting a great deal because the mystery boxes are being offered at a discount. While the prices of the three items would regularly total $70, you will be getting them for 14% off and pay only $59.99.

We can tell you a few other things, as well. The Tech Mystery Box is a curated collection of three tech-theme gadgets. So you might, for example, receive some delightful new audio gear that will be perfect for the warm days coming up. Or maybe you'll get to boost the ambiance in your home with some new lighting. Who knows? You might even find that new gadget you've been pining for when you open the box.

Tech Mystery Box (3 Items)

$59.99 at ZDNet Academy

There are all kinds of amazing new devices floating around today. You just have to take the chance.

This is truly an excellent opportunity to treat yourself, a relative, friend, coworker, or anyone with a nicely-crafted surprise box of tech-themed goodies. If you're ready for a thrill, get one of our Tech Mystery Boxes today while they're being offered at a 14% discount off the original $70 MSRP.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related