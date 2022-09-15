'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Finding a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that don't break the bank can be tricky, but there's good news: The Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones are currently discounted by 42% for only $69 today.
The Treblab Z2 headphones use Neodynamium 40mm drivers to bring you seamless sound. If you want to go beast mode at the gym, you can zone in with T-Quiet active noise-cancelation, which, according to the over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, are some of the best on the market. The lightweight headphones weigh less than one pound and come with IPX4 waterproofing for sweat-proof durability.
The best part about these headphones? You can listen for up to 35 hours, and a quick-charge offers up to three hours of playback time. The Treblab Z2 headphones are compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, and you can take calls using a built-in microphone and cVc 6.0 technology. Most importantly, these headphones use Qualcomm aptX technology to make sure you always listen to crisp HD sound.
While the headset only comes in one color, the rating is 4.3 stars, making the Z2 headphones a great addition to your music routine. We don't know how long this sale will last, so be sure to add them to your cart today.