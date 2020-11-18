Trump fires CISA boss Chris Krebs

US President Donald Trump has fired today Chris Krebs, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
In a series of tweets, Trump has accused the CISA Director of making "highly inaccurate" statements about election fraud.
The Krebs firing comes after CISA has spent the past few weeks debunking election fraud rumors on a dedicated "Rumor Control" page hosted on the official CISA website.
Most of the claims often originated or were boosted by President Trump on his official account.
This is a developing story.
