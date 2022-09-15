'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Most organizations find risk management challenging, but it's vital to keep their systems safe. So it should be no surprise that risk management skills are highly valued worldwide. If you're a mid-career IT or IS professional who would like to give your IT career a boost, then specializing in risk management is an excellent choice. And right now, the Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle is available for just $29.99 -- the best price on the web.
The bundle comprises five courses across just 3.5 hours that will help improve your risk and information system skills. The first course, Certified in Risk & Information Systems Control part 1, is a crowd favorite. Students have given it a perfect 5-star rating. You'll develop a high-level understanding of the risk management process, including the terminologies and knowledge of threats & attacks.
Next, part 2 teaches the basics of identifying risk and vulnerabilities and management responsibilities. Part 3 covers the risk assessment processes and explains how to make appropriate decisions in responding to threats.
When developing a risk response strategy, many factors, such as cost, available resources, other projects, and culture, need to be considered. Part 4 covers the basics of risk and information systems control, including inherent risk, data protection, and encryption, and which risk areas to consider.
The nature of risk is constantly evolving as new threats and technologies develop. In part 5 of this series, you'll learn how to evaluate IT controls, monitor risk, communicate the results, and update the risk register. Once you complete this course, you'll fully understand risk monitoring and its part in supporting the overall goals and process of risk management.
These courses are presented by Skill Success, an online training platform featured on CNET, CNN, Mashable, Entrepreneur, TechRadar, and more. It allows you to develop skills at your own pace, wherever you go, on any device, including desktops, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and even your TV.
Turbocharge your IT career by developing skills that are always in high demand. Get the Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle today for only $29.99, the best pricing you'll find on the web.