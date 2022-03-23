Turn any device into a desktop computer with Shells

StackCommerce

We all know that a desktop computer packs a whole lot more performance punch than a tablet or even some of the best laptops. And while your smartphone, tablet, or laptop may be suitable for most of your day-to-day work, sometimes you need a little extra to power through an especially demanding project. But you don't want to buy a whole new computer, obviously. Instead, check out Shells Personal Cloud Computer.

Shells is an ingenious invention that allows you to unlock the full performance and experience of a desktop computer on any device. It's not just limited to your tablet; you could use an old Chromebook, your TV, your smartphone, or practically anything else to launch a virtual desktop that's ready to be used as a desktop computer. The entire system is powered by the cloud, allowing you to download, store, access, and edit your files on any device while using the performance of a desktop. That means you could be riding the bus on the way home and churning through massive spreadsheets or debugging code on your smartphone without any loss of performance.

Shells backs up everything automatically, so your data is always safe in the cloud and uses firewalls and end-to-end encryption to protect your data. The service has earned rave reviews from TechRepublic, TechRadar, SourceForge, and Linux Journal because it's such a convenient virtual computer.

Shells is available on sale right now in a variety of setups. You can get a Basic Plan with one processor, 40GB of storage, 2GB of memory, and unlimited use for 54% off $143 at just $64.99. Or, get a Plus Plan with two processors, 80GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and a Windows license for a year for 73% off $359 at just $94.99. Finally, the Pro Plan offers four processors, 160GB of storage, 8GB of memory, and a Windows license for 59% off $479 at just $194.99.