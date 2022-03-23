Why you can trust ZDNet
Turn any device into a desktop computer with Shells

Shells is a cloud-based personal computer that sets up a virtual desktop anywhere.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

We all know that a desktop computer packs a whole lot more performance punch than a tablet or even some of the best laptops. And while your smartphone, tablet, or laptop may be suitable for most of your day-to-day work, sometimes you need a little extra to power through an especially demanding project. But you don't want to buy a whole new computer, obviously. Instead, check out Shells Personal Cloud Computer.

Shells is an ingenious invention that allows you to unlock the full performance and experience of a desktop computer on any device. It's not just limited to your tablet; you could use an old Chromebook, your TV, your smartphone, or practically anything else to launch a virtual desktop that's ready to be used as a desktop computer. The entire system is powered by the cloud, allowing you to download, store, access, and edit your files on any device while using the performance of a desktop. That means you could be riding the bus on the way home and churning through massive spreadsheets or debugging code on your smartphone without any loss of performance.

Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer: 1-Yr Subscription

$64.99 at ZDNet Academy

Shells backs up everything automatically, so your data is always safe in the cloud and uses firewalls and end-to-end encryption to protect your data. The service has earned rave reviews from TechRepublic, TechRadar, SourceForge, and Linux Journal because it's such a convenient virtual computer.

Shells is available on sale right now in a variety of setups. You can get a Basic Plan with one processor, 40GB of storage, 2GB of memory, and unlimited use for 54% off $143 at just $64.99. Or, get a Plus Plan with two processors, 80GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and a Windows license for a year for 73% off $359 at just $94.99. Finally, the Pro Plan offers four processors, 160GB of storage, 8GB of memory, and a Windows license for 59% off $479 at just $194.99.

