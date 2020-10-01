Twilio shares rise as the company says Q3 outlook brighter than expected

Twilio, which makes money selling communications infrastructure that developers can use to build out there applications, this afternoon said in an 8-K filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission that its outlook for third-quarter revenue will be higher than the original forecast of $401 million to $406 million that it had offered back on August 5th.

The company did not specify how much higher revenue will be. Analysts are currently modeling $405 million, according to FactSet.

Twilio was hosting its annual analyst day conference today, and the presentation from CFO Khozema Shipchandler and team is currently underway, having begun at 4 pm, Eastern time.

In a deck of slides issued by the company, Twilio said simply that trends that had been going on in recent quarters continued during the quarter.

Twilio shares are up $7.81, or 3%, at $264.77 in late trading.