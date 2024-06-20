Two ways you can build custom AI assistants with GPT-4o - and one is free!

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4o, offers users unparalleled levels of intelligence through advanced reasoning, logic, and more, which users can leverage for nearly unlimited tasks. However, getting ChatGPT -- which uses GPT-4o -- to perform your desired task typically requires a lot of prompting. It doesn't have to.

Also: What does GPT stand for? Understanding GPT-3.5, GPT-4, GPT-4o, and more

By creating a custom AI assistant, you can circumvent elaborate instructions whenever you want to complete a specific function while leveraging GPT-4o. When you customize the chatbot, you can incorporate instructions, including the task you want it to perform, the tone you want it to utilize, and more -- and never have to do it again.

If you use ChatGPT for repetitive tasks in your personal life or business workflow, taking a few minutes to set up custom chatbots could save you time in the long run. Setting up these custom AI assistants is easy, as they require no coding.

There are two ways to make custom GPT-4o assistants: ChatGPT and You.com. Both are easy to use, and each offers different perks. If you are a ChatGPT user, staying within the platform may be more convenient for creating your custom GPT; however, it will cost $20 per month ChatGPT Plus. With You.com, you can build an assistant with all the most popular models from OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, Google, and more -- and it's free.

Read on to learn how to use ChatGPT and You.com to create your custom AI assistant.

ChatGPT

Getting started on ChatGPT is easy. First, visit ChatGPT, log in to your OpenAI account, or create one if you haven't already. Once you've done that, click on the profile picture in the upper-hand corner > My GPTs > Create. The rest of the steps are quite intuitive: ChatGPT prompts you with questions you can answer to customize your chatbot, including how you would like the chatbot to interact, the chatbot's tone, what should be avoided and emphasized, and more. You can see some of the questions below.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

When you are done setting it up, you can post it to the GPT store for everyone to see, get a custom shareable link for limited sharing, or keep it private for your use. Once you hit "Create," you can access it from the sidebar underneath ChatGPT anytime you want.

Also: Here's how to create your own custom chatbots using ChatGPT

Since I created a custom GPT to translate text into Spanish, the next time I want it to perform that task, I don't even have to ask; I can input the text I want to have translated.

You.com

One of You.com's most unique features is that its platform enables users to explore some of the latest and most advanced models on the market. You can use that to your advantage when creating your AI assistant -- with the ability to build a custom chatbot grounded in GPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, Llama 3, Gemini 1.5 Flash, and more.

You.com notes that these models are enhanced by You.com, meaning the experience may not be the exact one you would have on the native chatbot. However, it is a great and fun way to try all the best models in one place, circumventing the need to open several applications.

Also: YouPro lets me access every popular premium AI chatbot for $20/month

To create a custom AI assistant, visit You.com, click the "More" button at the top of the search bar, and select the blue "Add new" button, which is placed next to where it says "Assistants." You will be brought to a window where you can customize your AI assistant, select the base AI model you'd like your assistant to use, and type in a name and instructions.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Creating an Assistant on You.com is less intuitive as you must type in all the details you want the assistant to include. For that reason, try to be as detailed as possible. For example, I typed, "Take every text input and translate it into Spanish. Your tone is casual, as you are a friendly Spanish teacher," an instruction that combines the answers to two different ChatGPT questions.

Also: The best AI chatbots: ChatGPT, Copilot and worthy alternatives

Once you are done with your instructions, you can click on "Create." The custom assistant will then populate the top of the search bar, where you can select it and use it for future tasks. After creating the GPT, I can skip the prompting and have it automatically translate the text to Spanish.