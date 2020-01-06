Upgrade your office with these tools and gadgets

New year, new gadgets for the office and workshop, and these gadgets already feel like they are going to be great additions for 2020.

Let's take a tour of the new toys -- I mean gadgets and tools -- that I have acquired for 2020.

The Maker Knife v1.1

See it now: Backerkit

I've heard so much about Giaco Whatever's Maker Knife that I just needed to get my hands on one. While I'm a big fan of folding knives and multitools, it is undoubtedly quicker and easier to replace a box cutter blade than it is to sharpen a knife blade properly. Also, the risk to the tool is so much less -- if I chip or bend the blade, it doesn't matter.

What I like about the Maker Knife is that it oozes quality. This hasn't been made, it's been engineered. It has been designed to stay closed when you want it closed, and to open and stay open when you want to use it. The pocket clip keeps the knife secure when carried in the pocket, and the finish is durable and will survive daily carry.

It also comes with a screwdriver for tuning, detailed instructions for tuning the knife, spare screws, and a Band-Aid for that inevitable cut that you will likely get using it.

I also bought ceramic blades. While these are prone to chipping and snapping, used property they will outlast steel blades for general cutting.

See the Maker Knife in action:

Slice Mini Ceramic Box Cutter

See it now: Amazon

If you open a lot of boxes -- like I do -- then a handy box cutter that parks the blade away safely when not in use will get a lot of usage.

The Slice Mini Ceramic Box Cutter is a simple addition to the office or workshop. It features a durable, replaceable (no tools needed) ceramic blade that's sharp enough to open boxes, but not sharp enough to slice fingers. The body is made of strong nylon, and there's a built-in magnet so you can fix the Slice up somewhere convenient.

It's cheap, convenient, safe, and perfect for ambidextrous usage.

See the Slice Mini in action:

Yeti Rambler 24oz Mug

See it now: Amazon

A massive dual-wall vacuum mug made of stainless steel that will hold a vast quantity of your favorite beverage. What's not to like? It keeps hot drinks hot, and cold drinks cold.

The supplied cap does a good job of keeping liquids in the mug until you want to drink them. However, for a better "spill-resistant" lid, Yeti recommends the MagSlider lid, which features a neat magnetic sliding lid which, while not totally spill-proof, does a good job.

Bombproof, and easy to clean and maintain. This is a mug designed to last a lifetime.

See the Yeti Rambler in action:

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum Travel Mug

See it now: Amazon

If you want to take your coffee on the road, where the chances of a spill are high, there's no better mug than the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum Travel Mug.

The cap has been designed to 100 percent keep liquids in the mug until you want to drink them, and the double-walled stainless steel design not only keeps hot drinks hot for up to 7 hours, and cold drinks cold for as long as 18 hours, but is also super durable and easy to clean.

See the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum Travel Mug in action:

Olight Array

See it now: Amazon

This is a headlamp designed for outdoorsy types -- runners and walkers and so on -- that's also great for work. It features a dual-level twin-LED array that switches from 400 lumens to 50 lumens with a press of a switch, and is recharged from a USB port using the handy magnetic charging clamp.

The battery pack on the back features a series of LEDs that flash in a sequence when the lamp is on, which acts as a handy safety device when out and about at night.

The headlamp is lightweight and comfortable to wear for an extended period.

See the Olight Array in action:

