Summer temperatures mean spending time outdoors, be it catching up with friends on patios or flying drones at the local park to create amazing video content. If you're hoping to enjoy the latter, Best Buy's sale on the Vantop Snaptain SP650 Pro drone is the perfect way to dip your toes into the hobby. Right now, it's on sale for $109, or $40 off the original price.
The drone comes with a 2.7K Ultra HD camera, so you can capture up to 25 fps video content or snap really cool aerial photos. You can use them for up to 12 minutes at a time for up to 24 minutes since the drone includes two batteries.
Additionally, it comes with voice and smart gesture controls making it easy to control the drone while it's mid-air. Or, you can still control it with its handy remote controller from the ground, too. Coupled with its ability to do 360-degree flip stunts, high-speed rotation, and more, this drone promises hours of fun for the new drone enthusiast.
Right now, it's a part of Best Buy's daily deal, so you can save $40 on the drone. We recommend that you pick it up today if this is something that you're wanting to try - because it's a daily deal, it's only through the end of the day today.