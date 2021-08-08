Verizon Fios vs. Spectrum: Comparing internet service providers

Verizon Fios and Spectrum are two popular internet service providers that overlap services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. If you live in this region of the United States, you might find yourself comparing Verizon Fios vs Spectrum to find the best internet service. We've put both providers to the test in this comparative guide.

One of the first decisions you'll need to make to choose between Verizon Fios and Spectrum is whether you want cable vs fiber. Fiber internet is a newer technology that is generally considered to be faster and more reliable. However, that doesn't mean you should rule out cable right away. There's much more to each of these internet service providers.

Verizon Fios vs Spectrum overview



Verizon Fios Spectrum J.D. Power Rating 5/5 2/5 Bundles with Cable TV, Phone Cable TV, Phone # of states serviced 9 41 Speed range 100 - 940Mbps 100 - 940Mbps Internet type Fiber Cable Other features 100% fiber-optic

2-year price guarantee

Excellent customer service ratings No data cap

$500 contract buyout

30-day money-back guarantee Price range From $40/mo. From $50/mo. Contract length None None

Customer service

Don't underestimate the value of customer service. When you sign up with an internet service provider, you're also committing to their customer service department. This will affect your experience every time you pay your bill, log in online, or call to troubleshoot an issue. Unfortunately, most internet service providers tend to have a reputation for poor customer service once you've been locked into a contract.

The good news is that both Verizon Fios and Spectrum score above average in customer service. But if we had to choose a winner, Verizon comes out on top in this area. J.D. Power rates the provider as one of the best in customer service, in addition to awards and recognition from many other industry evaluators.

Speed packages

Speed packages Verizon Fios Spectrum

100, 300, or 940Mbps 100, 200, or 940Mbps

Verizon Fios and Spectrum offer comparable speed packages. Each provider has created packages with three main tiers, depending on the bandwidth you need.

The Verizon Fios speed packages start at 100Mbps for individuals with three or fewer devices. This plan is great for browsing and streaming if you don't plan to have multiple people in the house online at once. The mid-tier package sits at 300Mbps, for larger families with more devices. Finally, the Fios Gigabit Connection offers speeds of up to 940Mbps and can handle an astounding 100 devices. If your household consists of multiple family members and a wide array of smart devices, this is the high-speed plan for you.

Spectrum also offers three speed packages. The Standard Internet package comes in at 100Mbps, while the Spectrum Internet Ultra package hits 200Mbps. Finally, the Spectrum Internet GIG package reaches speeds of 940Mbps.

Something to note: Verizon Fios offers fiber optic internet, while Spectrum can only currently provide cable. While the advertised speeds of these packages are similar, fiber internet is known for providing more reliable speed, especially during peak hours.

Bundling options

In addition to providing internet services, both Verizon Fios and Spectrum offer cable TV and phone services. If you're an existing customer and you wish to sign up for more than one service at once, you may be able to save money on your monthly internet bill by bundling.

Verizon Fios provides numerous perks for customers who opt for a bundle. In addition to receiving internet, TV, and phone services, you'll get a two-year price guarantee, one free year of Disney+, and a $100 Visa prepaid gift card. Pricing starts at $74.99/mo. However, these bundles require a two-year commitment with monthly autopay.

Spectrum also offers bundles, but they aren't quite as attractive. You'll get internet service, a set number of TV channels, and home phone service starting at $89.98 per month. However, Spectrum only requires a minimum 12-month commitment to take advantage of these deals.

So, Which is Right for Me?

If you… Then you should go with: Here's why: Value customer service… Verizon Fios Verizon Fios was voted best internet service provider by J.D. Power in its 2019 Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. I don't live in the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic… Spectrum Spectrum offers service in 41 states, while Verizon Fios is only available in 9. Need reliable speed… Verizon Fios Verizon Fios offers fiber optic internet, which is generally known to be more reliable and won't slow down during high traffic times.

How to compare internet companies

Before you can even look at internet service providers, you need to determine which ones offer service in your area. For example, Verizon Fios only provides fiber internet to nine states, while Spectrum currently services 41 states. Once you've confirmed what the options are at your residence, you'll be able to make a selection from these providers.

Choose a speed package

How many people are in your house? Do you run a lot of smart devices? These are important questions to answer before you choose a speed package. If you choose a plan that's too slow, you might soon become frustrated with how long it takes to load a web page or stream video content. On the other hand, there probably isn't a good reason to pay for the fastest speed package if you live alone and don't have many devices. The good news is that most internet service providers will allow you to upgrade your speed at just about any time, should you change your mind.