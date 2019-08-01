Verizon's Q2 earnings better than expected as company adds business wireless customers

Special feature How 5G Will Transform Business 5G will be popularized via telecom carriers and the marketing of wire-cutting services, but the biggest impact and returns will come from connecting the Internet of things, edge computing and analytics infrastructure with minimal latency. Read More

Verizon said it added 451,000 retail postpaid net additions in the second quarter as its earnings topped expectations, but revenue fell a bit short.

The wireless giant reported second quarter net income of $4.1 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $32.1 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $1.23 a share. Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of $1.20 a share on revenue of $323.4 billion.

According to Verizon, consumer revenue was $22 billion with 126,000 retail postpaid net additions with business sales of $7.8 billion and 325,000 retail postpaid net additions. The takeaway here is that Verizon's wireless business has become more of a business play in terms of adding subscribers.

Here's how Verizon's results compare to the wireless carrier field:

AT&T added 144,000 postpaid smartphone net adds as part of 355,000 phone net adds. AT&T's consolidated revenue in the second quarter was $45 billion due to the Time Warner acquisition.

T-Mobile said it added 1.75 million total net additions in the second quarter including 1.1 million branded postpaid net additions. The carrier also added 710,000 branded postpaid net additions. T-Mobile's second quarter revenue was $11 billion.

On the wireless front, Verizon reported wireless revenue of $22.7 billion in the second quarter, up 1% from a year ago.

Wireline revenue was $7.1 billion and the company added 34,000 net FioS Internet additions. However, Verizon lost 52,000 FioS video connections due to cord cutting.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg touted the company's efforts to build out 5G service and retool the operating structure.

The company reiterated its outlook for the year and earnings growth in the low-single digits and revenue gains at the same clip.

