Vids, Google's AI video creation tool, is now available to test. Here's how to try it out

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

A few months ago, Google announced Google Vids, its new AI video generation tool. Google says Vids is an all-in-one writing, production, and editing assistant that helps businesses tell a story through video -- like HR onboarding, training, new client pitches, product rollouts, and more.

Google Vids is a part of the Google Workplace suite and works in conjunction with Docs, Slides, and Sheets. You can try Vids now in one of two ways: without or with AI.

To test Google Vids, you'll need to first join Google Workspace Labs (anyone can sign up). Once you're in, head to the Google Vids page on Docs. Click the plus sign at the bottom right to start creating.

Begin by choosing a template like class overview, product pitch, new employee introduction, or ask for help. About 50 different beginning templates are available. After selecting a template, you can go scene by scene, adding relevant text, photos, and music until you're happy with the project.

Alternatively, you can click "Help Me Create" and describe your video through a text prompt (including text, audience, and length) to have the AI tool build a video step by step. You can attach any document that's uploaded to Google Drive to add more information.

Vids will generate an editable storyboard and give you several styles to choose from. After that, Vids pieces together a first draft with stock video, images, and background music. The tool can even handle voiceovers through a preset choice like energetic, calm, or relaxed, or you can add your own.

As Vids becomes broadly available, Google is promising "a steady drumbeat" of new features. The company hasn't set a timeline for public release, only saying it would "iterate and refine" the tool through Workspace Labs before making it available to select Google Workspace plans.